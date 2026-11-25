Cowra children have received their final free books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library following the conclusion of NSW Government funding, with Cowra Shire Council unanimously supporting renewed efforts to secure the future of the popular early childhood literacy program.

The initiative, which delivered free books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, provided families with monthly reading materials designed to encourage early literacy, strengthen parent-child relationships and establish lifelong reading habits.

The NSW Government's funding arrangement with United Way Australia concluded on 30 September, with the organisation funding one final delivery in October.

Participating families have since been notified that monthly deliveries have ended, with no confirmed date for the program to resume.

At its 16 November Ordinary Meeting, Cowra Shire Council unanimously supported writing to the NSW Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning seeking urgent interim assistance and sustainable long-term funding.

Councillors also agreed to continue working with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke to advocate for the program's future.

Councillor Erin Watt highlighted the importance of the initiative, particularly for communities experiencing challenges with childhood literacy.

"It's also something that is really positively received by our community, where we know that we do have challenges in childhood literacy," Cr Watt said.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has supported thousands of families across NSW, providing age-appropriate books directly to children's homes each month.

The program encouraged parents and carers to read regularly with their children, supporting language development, early learning and positive relationships with books.

Across NSW, approximately 19,000 children and families in 25 local government areas benefited from the initiative, with more than 621,000 books delivered.

Cr Watt emphasised that the program offered benefits extending beyond the books themselves, helping parents understand and support their children's development.

"I hope that we go forward and advocate based on the extensive research that's been done on this model," she said.

"The consistency of giving books each month, alongside the educational materials for parents in how to read and how to teach literacy, how to identify different elements, how to work with different sounds and development in that way has huge benefits."

Cr Watt also highlighted the importance of early intervention in childhood development, particularly before children begin formal schooling.

"Anyone who's looked at anything in childhood educational development in the last few years would know the first 1000 days, 5000 days are so important," she said.

"But the research highlights that we know that the work needs to be done before."

The number of Cowra children receiving books when the program concluded has not been established.

The NSW Government began funding Dolly Parton's Imagination Library on 1 January, 2022, through a partnership with United Way Australia.

The original funding period concluded on 30 June, 2024, before being extended to allow the program to continue supporting participating communities.

In August 2025, Cowra Mayor Paul Smith wrote to the NSW Government seeking continued support for the initiative.

"The Imagination Library has had a profoundly positive impact on early childhood literacy in Cowra," the letter stated.

"The loss of this program would be deeply felt," Cr Smith wrote.

The Mayor also highlighted the importance of maintaining progress in literacy and learning engagement among young children.

The NSW Department of Education subsequently confirmed that its partnership with United Way Australia would conclude on 30 September.

"The NSW Department of Education's partnership with United Way Australia (UWA) will draw to a close on 30 September, having exceeded its target reach across the program," the Department stated.

According to the Department, the original contract concluded on 30 June, before receiving a three-month extension.

The Department confirmed that a review would be undertaken to explore future opportunities to support early literacy.

"With the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program having fulfilled its targets, the department is now conducting a review of the program to explore future opportunities to support early literacy," a government spokesperson said.

The review will include an assessment of United Way Australia's compliance with the grant agreement and the Department's administration of the grant.

The NSW Government has also highlighted its broader investment in early childhood development, including $39.5 million over four years for Brighter Beginnings in the 2026-27 Budget.

"Every baby born in NSW receives a NSW Government-funded Baby Bundle containing Australian books and other resources," a Department spokesperson said.

While these initiatives continue supporting early childhood development, no equivalent replacement for the Imagination Library's monthly deliveries has been confirmed.

Although the government funding arrangement concluded in September, United Way Australia provided one final delivery to participating families in October.

Each package included a notice informing parents and carers about the program's conclusion and the organisation's ongoing advocacy.

"We know how much these books mean to children and families," United Way Australia told parents.

"We are advocating strongly for children in your community to continue receiving a new book every month," the notice stated.

"There may be further developments in the coming weeks."

Council's mayoral minute indicated that United Way Australia had previously used retained funds to maintain deliveries during an earlier funding gap.

However, insufficient funds remained to continue that arrangement.

The organisation's final delivery ensured participating children received one additional book while discussions about the program's future continued.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke confirmed she had made representations to the NSW Government seeking continued support for the initiative.

"I immediately offered my support and advocacy to Cowra and Junee Councils and the program provider, United Way Australia," Ms Cooke said.

"I made representations to the Education Minister on behalf of our councils, calling for the continuation of this vital program."

Ms Cooke reaffirmed her commitment to supporting early childhood literacy opportunities for regional families.

"This isn't the end of this issue for me," she said.

Mayor Paul Smith also reiterated Council's commitment to securing positive early literacy outcomes for Cowra children.

He acknowledged that future arrangements could involve renewed funding for the existing program or alternative initiatives delivering similar benefits.

"So whether they renew the funding for this particular thing, or whether they actually go to something else, as long as the results are the same, that's what we'll be asking for," Cr Smith said.

"Until we know what that is, we don't know."

Asked whether Council could fund the program locally, the Mayor indicated that any proposal would require consideration by the full Council.

No local funding commitment has been announced, and the cost of continuing monthly deliveries specifically for Cowra children remains unknown.

Council's unanimous decision at its November meeting will see further correspondence sent to the NSW Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning, highlighting the benefits of the program and seeking opportunities for its continuation.

"We will send a letter asking to renew the funding and explain to them what we believe the results of this early literature is," Cr Smith said.