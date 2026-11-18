A $160 million infrastructure challenge is looming over Cowra's water and sewerage future, with Council's long term strategy relying on substantial government assistance as financial modelling warns that above inflation increases to household charges may be needed.

Cowra Shire Council's Integrated Water Cycle Management Strategy outlines approximately $159.6 million in projected water and sewerage capital works over the next 30 years, including a $96 million replacement of the town's water treatment plant.

The figures, detailed in the strategy prepared by NSW Public Works, represent estimated capital expenditure under Council's preferred growth scenarios, expressed in 2024-25 dollars.

In a report presented to Council's General Committee on 9 November, staff acknowledged the financial pressures associated with delivering the infrastructure.

"The financial modelling of the ‘Risk and Growth’ scenarios demonstrates increases in water and sewerage pricing above annual CPI are required to meet long term funding requirements," the report states.

The strategy identifies approximately $116.7 million in water infrastructure capital costs and $42.9 million in sewerage works.

However, the $159.6 million figure represents a long term infrastructure blueprint rather than an immediate spending commitment or fully funded construction program.

Among the largest investments is the replacement of Cowra's water treatment plant, forecast for approximately 2048 at an estimated $96 million.

The strategy also identifies substantial sewerage infrastructure requirements to support future residential development, particularly in West Cowra.

A significant question surrounding the proposed investment is how it will be funded.

Council's preferred financial scenario assumes government grants covering 50 per cent of specified infrastructure projects, including certain water supply improvements, treatment plant upgrades and growth initiatives.

However, this does not represent a government commitment to fund half the entire program.

Council has acknowledged the importance of continued government assistance.

"Council to lobby for continuation of the NSW State Government ‘Safe and Secure’ funding program for water and sewerage capital works," the Council report states.

Without anticipated funding, Council could face additional pressure to identify alternative financing, adjust project delivery or reconsider customer contributions.

For residents, the most immediate concern is the potential impact on household bills.

"The timing of water and sewerage price increases above CPI; if any are required; are dependent on the implementation timing and actual costs of the IWCM strategy," the report states.

The strategy's financial projections are not formally approved future tariffs.

Under the preferred model, a typical residential water bill is estimated at approximately $1,020 in 2025-26, increasing to $1,070 in 2027-28.

Sewerage bills are estimated at approximately $1,055 in 2025–26 and $1,085 in 2026-27.

These figures are expressed in 2024-25 dollars, excluding subsequent inflation. A separate inflation-adjusted estimate places the 2026-27 sewerage bill at $1,151.

The financial outlook depends on infrastructure costs, government assistance and development occurring broadly as anticipated.

The strategy examines a scenario where new infrastructure costs increase by 30 per cent, with sewerage modelling identifying the need for higher residential charges from 2027-28.

Such uncertainty is particularly significant for projects scheduled decades into the future.

Before replacing the water treatment plant, Council anticipates approximately $7.4 million in upgrades to extend its operational life and improve reliability.

Another $1.1 million is identified for wastewater discharge requirements, while approximately $6.6 million is proposed for water network extensions supporting development in Yarrabilly and East Cowra.

Additional groundwater bores, estimated at approximately $1 million, are also identified for future drought security.

Sewerage presents another substantial financial challenge, with Council reporting approximately $44 million in long term investment associated with West Cowra.

The preferred sewerage growth scenario separately identifies a $42.9 million capital program, although the figures arise from different parts of the strategy and should not be treated as additional costs.

To help finance the infrastructure program, approximately $16 million in new water fund borrowing is forecast for 2047-48, alongside $7 million in sewer-fund borrowing from 2032-33.

The combined $23 million represents proposed financing rather than additional capital expenditure.

Council's strategy consequently relies on customer charges, government assistance, developer contributions and borrowing.

However, financial uncertainty is not the only concern surrounding the proposed infrastructure investment.

Lachlan Valley Water has questioned whether the strategy's extensive infrastructure and financial planning has been matched by sufficient assessment of the water resources underpinning it.

"LVW's principal concern is that the same depth of analysis has not been applied to the underlying water resources upon which the preferred strategy depends," the organisation's submission states.

"The question ‘what happens if the water is not available?’ is at least as important as the question ‘what happens if the project costs more?’" the submission states.

"LVW considers the Draft IWCM to be a detailed infrastructure, asset-management and financial planning document. Its treatment of the underlying water resource is less complete," it stated.

Council, however, has disputed suggestions that its strategic planning would negatively affect other water users.

"In summary; the strategic planning for the Cowra Council local water utility is unlikely to adversely impact general security surface water and groundwater irrigators and water users," the Council report states.

The differing positions highlight the challenges of balancing urban water requirements with agricultural and environmental demands.