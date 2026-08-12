By Ray Johnston, Cowra SES Unit

At our weekly training night, six Cowra SES Unit members were each awarded new rank insignia and promotion.

As part of an SES members training and professional development, they have various pathways they can follow, Incident Management, Storm Damage Operations and Flood Rescue.

When they reach these targets and complete them within a time frame they are rewarded by being promoted.

A new member just starting out will start at Job Ready, then they move onto Operator Rank, followed by, Senior Operator Rank then Leading Senior Operator Rank, this can take a few years to reach the Senior Operator Rank and involves a lot of additional training and qualifications.

Last week, I had the pleasure of promoting, one member to Operator rank and five other members to Senior Operator Rank, they have all worked hard to achieve these ranks and also show a commitment to the Community of Cowra Shire.

This promotion also brings with it additional responsibilities, for the Senior Operators, this includes being able to lead a team during operational activities and at Community events.

Unit Commander Ray Johnston, said as the Commander of the Cowra Unit it was a pleasure to have been part of the promotion of these members.

Donna to Operator Rank and Alex, Mark, Nathan, Scott and Tony to Senior Operator Rank.

We have other members who are now working towards these same goals and with a few new members, that have just started they are also working towards, Operator and above in Rank.

Cowra SES Unit is always looking for new members that are willing to learn new skills or bring some skills to the Service, if you have these qualities and the time to commit to providing assistance to the Community in time of need.

The skills you will learn can also assist and be used in your workplace, thereby enhancing your own work prospects.

Interested? Goto www.ses.nsw.gov.au and look up volunteering or drop in to the Unit on Tuesday nights from 7pm, we are at 128 Airport Rd Cowra.