Students at Cowra Public School have combined creativity, problem-solving and sustainability as part of an engaging classroom activity exploring the evolution of transport.

Students from Bilbi, Budyabudya and Wambad took part in a HSIE unit last term focused on transport and how different methods of travel have changed over time.

Throughout the unit, students investigated how transport has developed from traditional forms to modern technology, exploring the ways advancements have transformed how people travel and how goods are moved around the world.

As a final project, students were challenged to put their learning into action by designing and creating their own unique forms of transport using recycled materials.

The activity encouraged students to think creatively while considering how everyday items could be reused in new and imaginative ways.

Their designs showcased a range of ideas, with students demonstrating impressive creativity, innovation and problem solving skills throughout the process.

The project also provided an opportunity for students to learn more about the importance of sustainability and how reusing materials can help care for the environment.

Teachers praised the efforts of all students involved, highlighting the enthusiasm and imagination shown throughout the activity.

The finished creations reflected the students’ ability to combine their classroom learning with hands on skills, producing a collection of unique transport designs while developing a greater understanding of technology, sustainability and the world around them.

Well done to all of the young creators for their fantastic efforts.