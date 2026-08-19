Cowra has been recognised as a key part of Variety NSW/ACT’s inaugural Backyard Bash, serving as the final major gathering point before the charity convoy crossed the finish line at Mt Panorama in Bathurst on Friday.

The one year only event wrapped up on August 14 after more than 200 participants travelled through regional NSW, raising more than $750,000 for children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with disability.

The convoy travelled from Bella Vista through Mudgee, Dubbo, Griffith, Albury and Cowra before reaching Bathurst.

Variety NSW/ACT CEO Tony Warner said Cowra was an important part of the event’s new format.

“We wanted to go to some of those major regional hubs, and Cowra isn't a place that we get to all that often,” Mr Warner said.

“So it was really an opportunity to come visit Cowra.”

The town’s ability to accommodate the large group was also a factor, with approximately 250 participants spending the night in Cowra.

“It's big enough that it can accommodate 200, 250 plus people, but actually to be able to get there, known for its hospitality, that was part of the reason we wanted to come,” Mr Warner said.

Variety also hoped the visit would provide a tangible boost to local businesses.

“250 people staying local, eating local, shopping local,” Mr Warner said.

“That’s another reason that we wanted to come.”

“It was not just we're raising money for the kids, but also we want to support the local community.”

The Backyard Bash was designed with shorter daily driving distances than Variety’s traditional Bash events, giving participants more time to explore the towns they visited.

The format was introduced after the traditional 2026 Variety NSW and B to B Bashes were cancelled amid the fuel crisis. The Backyard Bash was created as a one year only event to keep the fundraising and community spirit of the Bash alive.

It also removed the traditional requirement for vehicles to be at least 25 years old, allowing modern cars and SUVs to participate.

An electric vehicle, the Subaru Trailseeker, completed the entire route, marking a first for the Variety NSW/ACT Bash.

Mr Warner said Cowra’s infrastructure helped make the EV’s participation possible.

“Cowra's got the infrastructure for charging the EV,” he said.

“The distances work nicely.”

As the final regional stop after five days on the road, Cowra provided participants with their last major gathering before the Bathurst finish.

“I think there's a real sense of achievement, what we've been able to do as a group,” Mr Warner said.

“There are plenty of new people who are doing this for the first time, and so a great opportunity again to experience somewhere like Cowra as the night where we all come together before the big finish.”

“Cowra is like the final,” he said.

“We finish at the auto museum in Bathurst, but Cowra is kind of like the last real muster point for the whole group to come together before we head to Bathurst.”

“It will be a really significant one for this group and this event.”

The Backyard Bash also delivered $25,000 in grants to five remote and regional schools during the six day journey, with each school receiving $5,000.

By the time the convoy reached Mt Panorama, participants had raised more than $750,000 towards the original $1 million target.

Mr Warner said the event demonstrated the success of making the Bash more accessible.

“We opened the door for everyone to experience the fun and camaraderie of the Bash, and the response has been incredible,” he said.

“The week was about getting back on the road, supporting our regional communities, and doing what Bashers do best, having an incredible time while raising money to help Aussie kids who need it most.”