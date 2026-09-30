Cowra’s enduring relationship with Japan has reached another milestone, with the planting of the 999th cherry blossom tree along the town’s historic Avenue of Cherry Blossoms over the weekend.

The latest tree was planted in honour of International Friendship and Understanding, celebrating the connection between Japanese donors Emiko and Masahito Yamaguchi and Cowra student Charlotte Dyer.

The planting is part of a project that began in 1988 as a Bicentennial initiative, with the original vision of planting 1,988 cherry trees linking the Cowra Japanese Garden, the former Cowra POW Camp site, and the Australian and Japanese war cemeteries.

More than three decades later, the project continues to grow, with tree number 999 now joining the avenue.

Reaching the 999th tree represents a significant milestone for a project that has continued for almost four decades. Since its inception in 1988, the Avenue of Cherry Blossoms has steadily expanded and remains an enduring symbol of the friendship and reconciliation between Cowra and Japan.

Each tree planted along the avenue is donated by a Japanese donor, who funds the planting of the tree in Cowra. The trees are maintained in perpetuity, ensuring the avenue can continue to grow and remain a lasting symbol of the relationship between Cowra and Japan. Should a tree be lost or damaged, it is replaced to preserve the integrity of the avenue.

The trees are also linked with Cowra’s local school community, creating a personal connection between Japanese donors and Cowra students.

The 999th tree provides that connection for Charlotte Dyer, whose name will now be associated with the cherry blossom planted through the generosity of Emiko and Masahito Yamaguchi.

Cowra Mayor Cr Paul Smith said the avenue was one part of the broader relationship between Australia and Japan that had developed in Cowra over generations.

“This is part of the Australia-Japan relationship,” Cr Smith said.

“This is just one of the things we do.”

Cowra’s connection with Japan has deep historical roots, particularly through the events of the Second World War and the Cowra Breakout in 1944.

Following the war, the town became an important site for reconciliation, with Cowra caring for the Japanese war graves and developing relationships that have continued through cultural, educational and community connections.

“Ever since that time, Australia and Japan have been very, very close,” Cr Smith said.

“We are very proud of the fact that we have maintained that relationship with Japan.”

The Avenue of Cherry Blossoms remains one of the most visible expressions of that relationship, connecting Cowra’s Japanese Garden and cultural sites while providing a living reminder of the town’s ongoing friendship with Japan.

With tree number 999 now planted, the avenue is one step closer to another significant milestone, its 1,000th cherry blossom tree.