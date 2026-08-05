Cowra Eagles Senior Soccer had a mixed weekend of results, with the club’s A Grade side recording a hard-fought 2-1 victory over CYMS, while the C Grade team went down 4-2 against Millthorpe.

The A Grade Eagles produced a strong performance to come away with the win, showing resilience and determination throughout the match.

The 2-1 result reflected a competitive contest between the two sides, with Cowra able to capitalise on their opportunities and hold on defensively when CYMS pushed for an equaliser.

The victory added another positive result to the Eagles’ season, with the side continuing to build momentum as the competition progresses.

Meanwhile, Cowra’s C Grade side faced a challenging match against Millthorpe, eventually falling 4-2 despite a strong attacking effort.

The Eagles found the back of the net twice during the contest but were unable to overcome Millthorpe’s attacking pressure, with the opposition scoring four goals across the match.

Despite the result, Cowra showed plenty of fight throughout the game, continuing to compete until the final whistle and creating opportunities in attack.

The mixed results highlighted the competitiveness across all grades, with both sides continuing to represent the Eagles with determination as they push towards the remainder of the season.