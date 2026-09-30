Cowra Rugby Union Club has recognised the standout performers from its 2026 season, with players across First Grade, Second Grade and the women's side honoured for their contributions on the field.

The club's Excellence in Rugby awards celebrated achievements across several categories, including Best and Fairest, Players' Player, Coaches Award, Most Promising and Most Improved.

In First Grade, Cooper Sullivan and Damo Michael shared the Best and Fairest award, recognising their performances throughout the Eagles' campaign.

Sullivan collected a second major honour after also sharing the Players' Player award with Dan Britten, reflecting the regard in which the pair were held by their teammates.

Will Cain was presented with the First Grade Coaches Award, while Harrison Mackillop completed a memorable presentation night by collecting two awards.

Mackillop was named both Most Promising and Most Improved, highlighting his development throughout the 2026 season.

Second Grade's awards were led by Hugh Breen, who was named the side's Best and Fairest following a season which saw the Eagles progress all the way to the grand final.

Henry Chamberlain received the Second Grade Players' Player award, while Chris Gillan was recognised with the Coaches Award.

The Most Improved honour went to Harry Duguid, rounding out the individual awards for the Second Grade side.

Cowra's women's team also celebrated its leading performers from the season, with Liv Parrish named Best and Fairest.

Charli Kingsella collected two awards on the night, receiving both the Players' Player and Coach's Award following her efforts throughout the year.

Allie Melhuish was named the women's Most Improved player.

The awards capped off another year of senior rugby for the Eagles, with each of Cowra's grades experiencing its own challenges and highlights throughout the season.

For First Grade, the season extended into the finals before the Eagles' campaign came to an end in the preliminary final, while Second Grade went one step further to earn a place in the grand final.

The women's side continued to represent Cowra throughout the Ferguson Cup season, with its presentation awards recognising those who stood out across the campaign.

The Excellence in Rugby honours formed part of Cowra Rugby Union Club's end of season celebrations, recognising not only established performers but also players who showed significant improvement and promise during 2026.