Cowra Rugby Union Club has celebrated the players, volunteers and supporters who made an impact throughout the year, recognising some of its leading contributors at the club's 2026 presentation awards.

The annual awards acknowledged achievements both on and off the field, with honours presented for playing performances, service to rugby and contributions to the wider Eagles community.

Chris Miller received one of the club's major honours, taking home the Jack Berry Award as the 2026 Most Valuable Player.

Miller's recognition capped off the season with one of Cowra Rugby Union's significant individual playing awards.

Among the club's emerging players, Jock Casey was named the recipient of the Paddy Lamond Award, recognising him as the Most Valuable Player of Colts age.

The award highlighted Casey's contribution during the 2026 season and provided recognition for one of the club's younger players.

Away from individual playing performances, Huw Smith received the Graeme Proctor Award as Club Person of the Year.

The award recognises contribution to the club beyond what happens on the field and was one of several honours acknowledging the people who continue to support Cowra Rugby Union.

Jarrod and Charlotte Tindall were jointly presented with the Bill Rowlands Award for Service to Rugby, recognising the pair's contribution to the sport and the club.

Player Jackson Moodie was also recognised for his contribution beyond match-day performances, receiving the Drew Russell Award for Service to Rugby – Player.

The club's supporters were celebrated as part of the presentations as well, with Mat Rush named the 2026 Supporter of the Year.

The six awards reflected the different roles required to keep a country rugby club going, from the players taking to the field each weekend to the volunteers, club people and supporters contributing behind the scenes.

For Cowra Rugby Union, the presentation awards provided an opportunity to recognise those efforts following another season of rugby for the Eagles.

With Miller and Casey recognised for their performances, Smith, the Tindalls and Moodie honoured for their service and contribution, and Rush acknowledged for his support, the awards celebrated a cross-section of the people involved in the club throughout 2026.