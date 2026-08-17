Cowra Shire community groups are being encouraged to take advantage of funding opportunities available through the Cowra Shire Council Community Grants Program, which continues to support local projects, events and initiatives that strengthen the community.

The program provides financial assistance to local not-for-profit organisations and primarily volunteer-run groups working to deliver projects that benefit residents across the Cowra Shire.

Since its launch in August 2015, the program has supported more than 360 projects, providing more than $430,000 in funding to community initiatives.

Through the program, eligible organisations can apply for funding of up to $3,000 per financial year, with applications offered through two rounds each year.

Funding is available across five key categories:

* Building and facility development

* Arts and culture

* Small capital equipment

* Sport and recreation

* New community events.

Cowra Shire Council said the grants program aims to help community organisations grow, improve facilities, purchase essential equipment and deliver activities that create positive outcomes for local residents.

Projects supported through the program have included initiatives that encourage participation, celebrate local culture, improve community spaces and provide opportunities for residents of all ages to connect.

The Community Grants Program forms part of Council’s broader commitment to supporting community-led projects and strengthening the networks of volunteers and organisations that contribute to the quality of life across the shire.

Cowra Mayor Paul Smith said community organisations played an important role in making Cowra a vibrant and connected place to live.

“Local volunteers and community groups are the backbone of our towns and villages,” Cr Smith said.

“These grants provide valuable support to organisations that are working hard to deliver projects, events and improvements that benefit the whole community.”

Applications are assessed against the program guidelines, with eligible organisations required to demonstrate a clear benefit to the Cowra community.

Applicants must be incorporated not-for-profit entities, primarily volunteer-run, based within the Cowra Shire and able to show how their project will directly benefit local residents.

Applications for the current round of the Cowra Community Grants Program close at 5pm on Friday, 28 August 2026. If you have any questions or need assistance with your