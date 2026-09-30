By Bob Morgan

Last Saturday Cowra Bowlo hosted the Mid-West Region sectional play-offs of the Bowls NSW Rookie Pairs.

Cowra was represented by three local teams, Lesley Swan and Kerrie Vial, Geoff Payne and Brian Potts along with Graham Thompson and Jimmy Khoury bowling against five teams representing Condobolin, Parkes and Forbes.

Our bowlers bowled extremely well with Geoff and Brian, and Graham and Jimmy going on to play the final after both teams won all three of their round robin matches.

The match was very close early, being 5 all after 5 ends, but from that point on Geoff and Brian took control of the match to win 5 of the last 6 ends and record a 12/7 victory.

Congratulations to Geoff and Brian who will now represent Cowra at the NSW State Finals at Raymond Terrace in December.

Commiserations to everyone else that contested the event, but you all bowled well and represented your Clubs with much aplomb.

Our monthly ladies Lunge Club event was held again last Sunday, with a good number of participants rolling up for a few hours of fun and frivolity.

The next event will be Saturday 24th October at 5pm, so if you are a lady and are naturally inclined to having a good fun time, with some nibblies and drinks provided, get in touch with the Bowlo and put your name in or turn up at about 1pm on the day.

Upcoming Matches and Events.

2026 Spring BHB second round tonight at 6pm, for another exciting night of bowls.

Sunday morning Mixed Social Bowls this weekend, just phone the Bowls Office on 02.6341.3219 between 0845 and 0930 if you would like a game, which begins at 10am.

A new event, the Cowra Peace Pairs Tournament is set down for Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November. Flyers are posted on the Club Notice Boards and across the media.

Good bowling everyone until next week.