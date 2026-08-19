Cowra's CBD Committee is entering a new phase, with major planning work complete and attention now turning to delivering projects aimed at making the town centre more attractive, accessible and business friendly.

Mayor Paul Smith said the committee's role was evolving as many of the foundational planning documents had now been completed.

"The hard work has been done," Cr Smith said.

"We've had consultants come in and develop a plan, so now it's more about monitoring progress and fine tuning what we're doing."

As a result, Council has reduced the size of the committee and will shortly call for expressions of interest to fill community and business representative vacancies.

Cr Smith said the committee no longer needed to be as large as when it was first established, particularly with the relaunch of the Cowra Business Chamber, which is now taking on a greater role in supporting local businesses.

"We didn't have a Business Chamber when the committee first started, but now we do, and some of that work naturally sits with them."

Among the committee's current priorities is the ongoing revitalisation of Macquarie Street.

Work has already begun on upgrading garden beds, while Council is also progressing plans to install feature lighting throughout the CBD, including illuminating trees to enhance the town's streetscape at night.

Cr Smith said Council was developing a broader master plan for Macquarie Street, with larger projects likely to rely on grant funding.

"There are some clever ideas we're looking at, but they'll need external funding," he said.

Improving digital connectivity is also on the agenda, with Council investigating the installation of public Wi-Fi throughout Squire Park.

Other priorities include reviewing pedestrian crossing safety, particularly at the Westpac corner where visibility concerns have been identified, and assessing whether additional public seating is needed throughout the town centre.

Council is also planning to facilitate workshops for retailers, covering topics such as visual merchandising, online trading and other business development opportunities.

Tourism remains another key focus, with the committee investigating improved signage directing visitors to local attractions, parking areas and caravan-friendly locations to make navigating Cowra easier.

Cr Smith recently joined other committee members on a study tour of Forbes, meeting with their Mayor, Cr Phyllis Miller, to examine its CBD revitalisation projects

"It was a worthwhile trip," he said.

"You always come away with ideas...

"Some things you think would work well in Cowra, and some things you look at and think probably aren't right for us.

“There's value in both," Cr Smith said.

Council is also continuing to support businesses using footpath dining and trading areas by waiving permit fees until the end of the year.

The committee is continuing discussions around the retail gap analysis to identify opportunities to attract new businesses to Cowra.

Cr Smith acknowledged clothing retail remained one of the sectors residents most frequently identified as lacking.

"We know there are areas where people would like more choice, and we'll continue working with businesses and the Chamber on those opportunities." he said.

Cr Smith said while much of the committee's work happens behind the scenes, progress was continuing across a broad range of projects designed to strengthen Cowra's CBD. Council recently completed an Expressions of Interest for lighting companies to register for tree lighting in the CBD, also the previously empty space at Squire Park now has an operator.

“The change rooms and toilets at Squire Park are open again,” said Mr Smith.

“You can get a snack including donuts, toasted sandwiches, milk shakes and coffee.

"We're steadily working through a range of improvements that will benefit businesses, residents and visitors alike."