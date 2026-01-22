A community campaign to bring global pop star Tones and I to Cowra has gathered momentum after the artist issued a bold challenge to towns across Australia, calling on communities to prove who “goes the hardest.”

The campaign began after Tones and I took to Facebook, announcing she was back in Australia and planning one all ages show with $10 tickets, offering the opportunity to any town willing to rally behind it.

“I’m back in my home country Aus,” she wrote.

“One big show and I’ll make tickets $10. 20th of Feb. All ages. Whatever place goes the hardest gets the show.”

She promised a full scale production, regardless of location.

“Full band, full choir,” she said.

“I’ll bring the stage if it’s a small town.”

The artist said she would announce the winning town within seven days, encouraging communities to mobilise quickly.

“Get around it and I’ll be there,” she wrote.

Among the flood of comments, Cowra locals jumped into action, commenting on the post in a bid to put Cowra on the map.

The response was quickly backed up by the wider community, eager to show that a regional town could compete with much larger centres.

Tones and I then returned to Facebook with further instructions, responding to the overwhelming reaction nationwide.

“Make pages. Get your town to join the page. That’s the best way,” she wrote.

“The comments are crazy, so I think the best thing is for someone to make a page for your town, get people to like it and I’ll judge it off that.”

She acknowledged the last minute nature of the idea, but made it clear the challenge was on.

“I know this may seem erratic and very last minute, but that’s how I’ve always been,” she wrote.

“My managers all called me this morning and they’re ready for the challenge, so let’s do it.”

Shortly after, a dedicated Facebook page was created to bring Tones and I to Cowra, with locals encouraging friends, family and businesses to follow, share and show their support.

Community members say the push is about more than just a concert.

Kylie Pascoe said Cowra needs opportunities that energise younger residents.

“Cowra needs to have some entertainment that brings joy and excitement to the younger generation,” she said.

Others say the opportunity reflects long-standing conversations about attracting major events to the region.

“Tones and I delivers an amazing performance and our town deserves her wonderful show,” Libby Ewing-Jarvie said.

“We talk often as a community about how we can bring special experiences to Cowra, and here she is offering just that.”

She said community wide support is key.

“We just need the community as a whole to show support,” she said.

For many locals, the campaign is about inclusion and shared experiences.

“Cowra deserves moments of joy that bring everyone together, young people, families, older residents, long time locals and newcomers alike,” Fran Stead said.

“Live music has a unique way of breaking down barriers and reminding us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves.”

She said hosting Tones and I would leave a lasting impact.

“Having Tones and I come to Cowra wouldn’t just be a concert,” she said.

“It would be a shared experience that builds pride, connection and positive energy across our whole community.”

Others see the campaign as a chance to celebrate Cowra’s cultural history.

“For an amazing headspa, of course,” Leteisha Howell said.

“And to perform in the same space where the legendary silverchair performed.”

Accessibility has also been a major focus, with community members highlighting the benefits of an all ages, affordable event.

“I truly believe this gives the opportunity to our disabled community to enjoy such an amazing performance,” Mandy Ellingham said.

“We have a large community of people who need a little extra something to boost their day, and this would certainly be it.”

She shared a recent personal experience that reinforced the importance of inclusive events.

“I recently played an extra in Home and Away filmed locally, and the disabled community were the first to meet and greet the cast,” she said.

“I saw the joy first hand, and that was a core memory I will never forget.”

Ms Ellingham said bringing the concert to Cowra would mean more than many realise.

“Please consider us for your show,” she said.

“It would mean more than you know.”

As likes and shares continue to climb, Cowra’s campaign reflects a broader message echoed across the community, that regional towns are ready, willing and able to host major cultural events, and that enthusiasm, unity and heart can rival any big city crowd.