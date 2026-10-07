The Cowra Business Chamber has confirmed its executive team for 2026 following its Annual General Meeting, with a mix of returning leaders and new faces set to guide the organisation.

Zac Jones of Zac Power Solar Electrical Aircon was reappointed as President, continuing in the role as the Chamber focuses on strengthening connections between local businesses and supporting economic activity across the region.

Adam Crich of AMC Equipment Hire Cowra was elected Vice President, bringing his support for Cowra’s future and local businesses to the Chamber’s leadership team.

Paige Flannery of NAB has taken on the role of Treasurer, bringing her banking and financial experience to the Chamber’s financial governance.

Executive Officer Claire Marshall of Crafted By Nature Australia will continue in her role, supporting the Chamber’s operations, communications and member engagement.

The 2026 Executive Office Bearers are Mark Crowe, Shane Kruger, Courtney Preo, Peggy Beer and Ruth Fagan.

The Chamber also acknowledged Lex Webster and Monica Webster, who have stepped away from their executive roles after many years of assistance and support.

The AGM follows a busy first half of 2026 for the Chamber, which delivered a program of events aimed at connecting businesses, building capability and supporting the local economy.

According to the Chairman’s Report, engagement has included businesses from retail, hospitality, trades, professional services and emerging small businesses.

Events during the first half of the year included a networking night with Steph Cooke MP, a Speed Networking Night, the Cowra Business Exchange hosted with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and the Central West Inspired Women Panel.

The Chamber has also continued promoting the Cowra Cash Card through social media, newsletters and merchant outreach, describing the initiative as an important way of helping keep money circulating locally.

Membership and communications have also remained a focus, with growth in newsletter sign-ups, increased membership enquiries and continued activity across Facebook, Instagram and the Chamber website.

Looking ahead, the Chamber’s plans include a Business After Hours networking series, digital and AI workshops with local business owners and the Christmas Festival.

The Chamber thanked members for attending the AGM and its team for their ongoing commitment to the organisation’s growth, collaboration and direction.

The Chairman’s Report states that the Chamber will continue delivering practical and inclusive initiatives supporting business capability and community connection, while working with Cowra Council on economic development priorities through 2026 and 2027.