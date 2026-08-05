Nearly twelve months after relaunching, the Cowra Business Chamber has re-established itself as a strong voice for the local business community, bringing together business owners, industry leaders and government representatives to advocate for the issues that matter most to the region.

Since reforming in August last year, the Chamber has built a growing membership and an active calendar of networking events, business breakfasts and information sessions designed to connect businesses, encourage collaboration and support economic growth across Cowra.

Led by a volunteer committee and supported by executive officer Claire Marshall, the Chamber has focused on rebuilding relationships within the business community while strengthening links with Cowra Shire Council, Business NSW and state government representatives.

"Since reforming we have been working on delivering a series of networking events for our local businesses to connect and share," Ms Marshall said.

"We have strengthened business engagement, expanded our communication channels and supported local events such as the Christmas Festival and Winter Wanderlust,"

Throughout the past year, the Chamber has delivered networking functions that have encouraged local businesses to build new connections, share ideas and celebrate success.

The chamber's President, Zac Jones, explains that it has taken time to earn trust of the local businesses again, but momentum is growing with partnerships of local stakeholders getting stronger.

"It's been a rebuilding year, and a rewarding one," Mr Jones said.

"When we relaunched, the Chamber had been quiet for a while, so the first job was earning back trust and showing local businesses we were serious.

"We kept it simple with consistent events, honest communication, and turning up.

"Twelve months on, we've got a full events calendar, growing membership and newsletter numbers, and strong working relationships with Council, Cowra Tourism and our State Member.

"The support from the business community has made the volunteer hours' worth it," he said.

Guest speakers and industry representatives have provided practical insights on topics ranging from business development and marketing to leadership and economic trends.

One of the Chamber's events brought together local businesses with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke at Cowra Golf Club for an open discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing the local economy.

Mr Jones explains that the events have helped the chamber learn what issues businesses need more support on and helps to steer their advocacy goals.

"We set out to do three things: get businesses connecting again, grow membership, and be a genuine voice for local business," Mr Jones said.

"On connection, our calendar speaks for itself with a networking night with Steph Cooke MP, a speed networking night, the Cowra Business Exchange with DPIRD, and a sold-out Inspired Women panel with Regional Development Australia, all in the first half of this year alone.

"On advocacy, we've built a direct line to Steph Cooke's office and work closely with Council's economic development team.

"We're not claiming everything's done, but the foundations are solid."

Business owners used the evening to raise a range of issues, including workforce shortages and access to trades training, illegal tobacco and vape sales, delivery access and CBD growth, housing availability, tourism opportunities, weekend trade, landlord concerns, access to public amenities and the increasing regulatory burden on small businesses.

"Local businesses are consistently raising concerns around staffing shortages, rising operational costs, access to housing, digital capability and the need for stronger visibility or Cowra as a business and tourism destination," Ms Marshall said.

The Chamber has promoted opportunities for members to participate in regional business initiatives while continuing to encourage collaboration between businesses, community organisations and government agencies.

"Businesses thrive when they support each other by sharing events, cross-promotion, extended trading and community initiatives all amply the Cowra's economic strength," Ms Marshall said.

"Our focus is on strengthening member engagement, delivering practical training, increasing advocacy and supporting initiatives that people bring to Cowra businesses."

With a renewed sense of purpose and a growing profile within the community, the Cowra Business Chamber is looking to build on the momentum of its first year and continue supporting a vibrant, resilient and connected local business sector.

As the Chamber reaches its one-year anniversary since relaunching, invitations are open for their upcoming Annual General Meeting on 8 September.

The meeting will be an opportunity to celebrate the chamber's achievements whilst having an honest look at goals for the year ahead.

All business owners are welcome to attend however voting rights are for chamber members only.

One milestone achievement for the organisation is the launch of their new website which includes a member directory, events calendar and news updates.

Full details about future events including tonight's Business After 5 event and their upcoming AGM can be found online.