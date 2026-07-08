Cowra speedway rider Brady Kurtz sits second in the 2026 FIM Speedway Grand Prix standings, just three points behind reigning champion Bartosz Zmarzlik at the halfway point of the season.

With Round 6 in Malilla, Sweden, this Saturday, Kurtz remains firmly in contention for his first world title.

For his father, Steve Kurtz, watching his son compete against the world's best riders has been both a source of immense pride and constant nerves.

"He's going well," Steve said.

"He's full of the throttle, he's still just as keen and as hungry to do well."

"A lot of people thought maybe it was a one off last year, but that's definitely not the case."

"He's said he's there to win it, he's got his head in the right place, and I think we're going to see a lot more from him this year."

After establishing himself among the world's elite in 2025, Brady has elevated his performances again this season, consistently challenging at the front of the field and proving he belongs in the championship fight.

Steve believes his son has every chance of lifting the sport's biggest prize if he can maintain his current form over the remaining five rounds.

"He's riding better than ever," he said.

"He's got as good a chance as anybody right up the top, and he's good enough to win it this year."

Steve credits Brady's success to far more than just natural talent, saying years of dedication have finally come together.

"It's just the commitment, the attitude he's got, his fitness," he said.

"He's got the whole package at the moment."

"He hasn't just got one or two things going right, he's got everything going right at the moment for him."

"The team around him, all his mechanics, his sponsors, just the way he's set himself up."

"I think he's got a great chance to win it."

While Brady sits only three points off the championship lead, Steve knows there is still plenty of work to do before the title is decided.

The biggest priority, he says, is simply staying healthy.

"Stay injury free is the first big thing," he said.

"In speedway you need that little bit of luck."

"No matter how good a rider you are, you still need that luck sometimes."

One moment stands above the rest in Steve's mind when reflecting on Brady's season so far; his spectacular victory in Manchester.

"I think the biggest thing was probably the win that he got in Manchester in the fourth Grand Prix," he said.

"He was last into the first corner."

"To have guys like Bartosz Zmarzlik in front of you, and they're all 100 per cent great riders, then to come from last, come through on the last lap, get in front and win..."

"That was a big thing."

"That really gave him a lot of confidence and I think that was probably the biggest moment."

While Brady's confidence continues to grow, Steve admits watching from the sidelines has become more stressful than ever.

"I suppose you worry about him more and more now he's right up the top," he said.

"It's pretty nerve wracking sitting there watching."

"It's hard watching him sometimes."

"I've got to close my eyes."

Steve also took the opportunity to acknowledge the strong support Brady continues to receive from Cowra and right across Australia, with many fans staying awake through the early hours to watch each Grand Prix live.

"One thing I did want to mention was all the people in Cowra and in Australia that get up at all godly hours to watch the Grand Prix on Fox or Kayo," he said.

"He really appreciates that."

"He knows everybody's watching him, and the town of Cowra is behind him."

"So he appreciates all that, and he fully understands it."

With five rounds remaining and only three points separating him from the championship lead, Brady Kurtz has put himself in the best position of his career.

If he maintains his form, Cowra could soon celebrate its first Speedway Grand Prix world champion.