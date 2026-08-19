Warren Williams has been recognised as the Western NSW Local Health District’s Staff Member of the Year for his work strengthening cultural capability across the District.

Mr Williams has played a significant role in embedding Aboriginal ways of knowing, being and doing into learning, reflection and practice across the health service.

A key part of his work has been delivering the Respecting the Difference – Be the Difference program, personally facilitating more than 350 cultural capability sessions.

The sessions help staff develop a deeper understanding of Aboriginal culture and communities, while encouraging them to reflect on how that understanding can influence their actions and the way they deliver healthcare.

For Mr Williams, the recognition came as a surprise.

“I think it was a bit of a surprise," he said.

"More than anything else, I didn't think I'd have a chance.

“But to get it was very surprising.”

While the award recognises his individual contribution, Mr Williams said he viewed it as recognition of the broader Aboriginal health workforce and staff across the District working to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal communities.

“Personally, I think it's obviously recognition of the work that we all do,” he said.

“Especially for getting it, I think it's a testament to all other Aboriginal health workers and health practitioners and other Aboriginal staff and NSW staff as well across the District.”

Mr Williams, who has worked in Aboriginal health since 2019, said he particularly enjoys meeting staff from across the District and sharing knowledge about Aboriginal communities.

“My role, I think, it's meeting new people, and meeting a lot of staff members across our District,” he said.

“Having that conversation with those people, and probably getting them to not understand, but a better understanding of all of our communities, Aboriginal communities across our District as well.”

He said connection and relationships were central to improving healthcare experiences for Aboriginal people.

“Connection, I think it plays a big, big part,” Mr Williams said.

“The connection and understanding, and building those relationships, not only with our staff or our colleagues, but also our community members.”

Mr Williams believes stronger relationships between Aboriginal communities and health services can make services more accessible and comfortable.

“Getting them a better understanding of our staff as well, and how we can build that connection to make it a little easier for Aboriginal communities to come into our services,” he said.

His approach draws on his own identity and connection to Country, with the District highlighting his use of traditional Aboriginal knowledge, including storytelling, alongside contemporary technology such as virtual reality to create immersive learning experiences.

Mr Williams also credited the Aboriginal health workers, practitioners and colleagues who have supported and influenced him throughout his career.

“There’s a lot of people that I look up to,” he said.

“There’s a lot of Aboriginal health workers and health practitioners that, since I've been in the role since 2019, have come along.”

He said his manager had also provided important guidance throughout his professional development.

“She guided me through a lot of stuff as well,” he said.

Mr Williams said the award was therefore a reflection of the people who had helped pave the way for his work.

“I think the whole workforce across our District as well plays a big part,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people in our District that do an amazing job, and we're all here to do the same job, and that's to get our communities healthier and stronger.”

For Mr Williams, the Staff Member of the Year recognition is less about individual achievement and more about the collective effort to create a stronger and more culturally capable health service.

“I'm grateful enough to do what I do to move that space a little bit easier,” he said.

Through more than 350 cultural capability sessions, his commitment to storytelling, connection and education has reached hundreds of health workers across the District, work he will continue following the recognition.