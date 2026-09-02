Cowra Community Enterprise and Canowindra Community Cat Care (CCCC) have joined forces to support responsible cat ownership and improve outcomes for stray and abandoned cats in the community.

The partnership aims to raise awareness about the challenges posed by unwanted and street cats, while encouraging residents to play their part through microchipping, desexing and responsible pet ownership.

Canowindra Community Cat Care, founded by Chere Michelle, has been working in the area for more than a decade, addressing the issue of abandoned and stray cats in a region without a dedicated cat pound facility.

Ms Michelle works alongside carers and rescue organisations to provide practical assistance for animals in need.

The organisation has a long history of animal advocacy in the region.

Ms Michelle has been involved in animal welfare work for many years and has previously been recognised for contributions to animal protection, receiving a Compassion Award from the World League for the Protection of Animals in 2004.

According to information distributed by the organisation, establishing feeding routines for street cats is an important step in humane trapping and desexing programs.

"Feeding is not about encouraging more cats," Ms Michelle said.

"It's part of the process of getting wary cats used to a predictable place and time, which can take months or weeks, but eventually assists in trapping humanely for desexing."

Community members are also being encouraged not to disturb established feeding stations, which form part of ongoing efforts to manage local cat populations.

Ms Michelle says desexing remains one of the most effective ways to break the breeding cycle and reduce the number of unwanted litters.

With Australia's warm climate allowing for extended breeding seasons, rescuers and carers are often placed under significant pressure caring for growing populations of street cats.

"The warmer condition in our country, combined with longer daylight hours, can allow a long breeding season," she said.

"Rescue alone cannot solve the problem, which is why I strongly support desexing."

Ms Michelle also reminds cat owners of their legal responsibilities, including ensuring cats and kittens are microchipped before being sold or given away.

Kittens must be at least eight weeks old before moving to a new home.

Reducing the number of cats living and breeding on the street is better for the environment and our native wildlife.

Representatives from both organisations hope the collaboration will strengthen community awareness around responsible pet ownership while providing additional support for local cat welfare initiatives.

The key message from the campaign is simple: "Microchip, desex and rehome responsibly."