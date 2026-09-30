A record 376 school entries, 105 lambs in the prime lamb competition and strong results for young local cattle competitors were among the highlights of this year’s Canowindra Show.

The Canowindra Showground came alive across September 25 and 26 as exhibitors, competitors, families and visitors gathered for the annual celebration of agriculture, community and country tradition.

The weekend featured livestock and horse events, woodchopping, shearing, vintage machinery, children’s activities, poultry and creative displays.

The official opening provided an opportunity to recognise the people who have helped shape the Show, with former Show president Doug Nash reflecting on its history and the changes made over the years.

One of the weekend’s significant honours went to Greg ‘Hamo’ Hamilton, who was awarded Life Membership of the Canowindra Show Society.

Mr Hamilton has held many roles with the Show Committee and has played an important part in keeping the event moving forward, including helping bring shearing and woodchopping back to the program and remaining dedicated to the Prime Lamb Competition.

The poultry shed also attracted strong interest, with 68 birds entered. The Bird in Show title went to Kam-Tong, a Pekin drake owned by Danny Benn, who also won Grand Champion Water Fowl at this year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Young competitors were also recognised, with Megan Cox named the 2026 Canowindra Show Young Woman. Ms Cox will represent Canowindra at the Zone Finals, while Emily van der Struik was named Junior Young Woman.

The Cobley Pavilion proved another popular part of the Show, with a record 376 entries from local school students filling the space with artwork and creative projects.

Cowra High School students also enjoyed strong results across the cattle events, highlighting the continued involvement of young people in agricultural activities. The school congratulated its cattle team and thanked Miss Shankelton for her support and guidance in preparing the students and cattle.

Visitors could also explore the Car, Ute & Bike Show, vintage machinery and a range of other traditional attractions throughout the weekend.

Canowindra Show Society president Jacob Moriarty described the event as a celebration of the district’s agricultural heritage and community spirit.

“The Canowindra Show is a celebration of our agricultural heritage and the strong community spirit that makes our district special,” Mr Moriarty said.

He also acknowledged the volunteers, sponsors and exhibitors whose work makes the annual event possible.