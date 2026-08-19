After four decades of dedicated service, Senior Constable Lynn Stone has officially retired from the NSW Police Force, marked by a retirement ceremony in Cowra this week.

On Tuesday 18 August Ms Stone marched out of Cowra Police station one last time before taken on a final lap of the town, bringing to a close a remarkable career marked by compassion, commitment and a strong connection to the communities she served.

Ms Stone was recognised at a special retirement celebration attended by family, friends, colleagues and members of the police community, with many travelling long distances to mark the milestone.

Having begun her policing career in the early 1980s, Lyn served in a number of locations including Broken Hill and Newcastle before eventually returning to regional NSW, where she spent 33 years of her career in Cowra.

Ms Stone said working in a country community had been one of the most rewarding aspects of her time in policing.

“I love country policing,” she said.

“I know a lot of people and it makes the job so much easier, knowing people and dealing with them.”

However, Ms Stone said the close connections formed in a small community could also make some aspects of the job more difficult.

“When you go to accidents or tragedies, it can be hard because you probably know the people involved,” Ms Stone said.

Throughout her 40 years of service, Ms Stone witnessed significant changes within the police force, including greater opportunities for women and the development of specialist roles.

She encouraged younger people considering a career in policing to explore the many different pathways available.

“There are so many different areas you can go into,” Ms Stone said, noting that policing offered opportunities to move into specialised fields throughout a career.

Detective Inspector Jason Darcy shared a speech outlining acknowledging through a long list of medals, clasps, commendations and citations accumulated over four decades.

Among the many memories recognised during the retirement presentation was an incident in which Ms Stone received award for saving a person who had jumped from a bridge in Cowra.

During the ceremony, colleagues described Ms Stone as highly professional and diligent but said it was her compassion that particularly stood out.

Ms Stone had become affectionately known as “Lyn Mum” amongst her colleagues, reflecting the care and support given to those around her.

“She is a very professional person, very diligent, and I think the one trait everyone can agree that Lyn has is her compassion,” the speaker said.

Rod Sheraton from the Police Association recognised Ms Stone’s remarkable commitment, her loyalty and dedication of 40 years’ service.

“Anyone that gets 40 years in the cops deserves every accolade possible,” Mr Sheridan said.

“It’s a hard job. To turn up every day and deal with some of the stuff that we have to, 40 years is just outstanding.”

Ms Stone thanked those who had supported her throughout her career, particularly family, friends and members of the Cowra community who had helped her balance policing with raising a family.

She reflected on the importance of that support network and the relationships she had formed over the years.

“Working in a small community where you’ve got that support system is lovely,” she said.

“In my 40 years, I’ve met some wonderful, wonderful people, people I’ve worked with as well as members of the public.”

While retirement marks the end of her career in uniform, Ms Stone said she was still adjusting to the idea of leaving policing behind.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” she said.

“I still don’t think I’m ready to finish being a cop, but life moves on.”

Ms Stone leaved behind a legacy of dedication, professionalism and compassion.

For the Cowra community, her retirement marks the departure of a familiar and respected local police officer whose contribution will be remembered by colleagues and residents alike.