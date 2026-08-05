Members of Cowra Branch of Australian Red Cross in July joined for the monthly meeting followed by the Annual meeting at the RSL rooms.

All office bearers were re-elected and reports were received.

The Treasurer reported on the financial position and the disbursement of funds as required.

The Chairperson reported on the year including celebrating the 111th anniversary and hosting a Zone Conference.

Thanks was again expressed for the assistance with Trauma Teddies by members of the community, noting 260 Teddies had been distributed.

Hospital bags were also prepared and distributed as needed for those attending a hospital in an emergency.

The Cowra local Branch is always delighted to welcome visitors and prospective members to our meetings, especially now as less members are able to attend for various reasons.

The Branch usually meets on the second Monday of the month in the RSL rooms, although for the August meeting members planned to meet for lunch first at 12 noon at the Cowra Bowling Club where members can order individual meals.

Any queries about Cowra Red Cross to PO Box 262 COWRA 2794