Cowra Council has backed a Mayoral Minute supporting Local Government NSW’s ‘Caring for our Regions’ Six Point Action Plan on rural and regional health, in a move aimed at strengthening coordinated advocacy ahead of the 2027 NSW State election.

The plan highlights long standing healthcare disparities between metropolitan and regional communities, including workforce shortages, limited access to GP and specialist services, and reduced availability of maternity, aged care and transport supports.

Mayor Paul Smith said the initiative reflects challenges faced across almost every rural council in New South Wales and reinforces the need for sustained advocacy.

“This proposal was put up by Dr Joe McGirr, the six point plan, and it’s pretty self explanatory,” Mayor Smith said.

“It accommodates nearly every problem nearly every rural council has, and this is the reason we’ve put it up tonight.”

He pointed to practical pressures already being felt locally, including accommodation for medical staff.

“One of the things in there is accommodation for medical professionals,” he said.

“I think it’s now public knowledge… the block at the top of the hospital is being prepared for housing for medical professionals.”

Mayor Smith also highlighted recent efforts to support medical training pathways in the region.

“The joint organisation has provided three scholarships to trainee GPs at Charles Sturt,” he said.

“One from Parkes, one from Orange, and Grenfell.”

“We have a big chance of keeping those in the district… but we’re going to have to continue to work like this. "

"It’s not going to come easy, and it’s not going to come quickly.”

Councillor Peter Wright said the plan reinforces the need for equitable access to healthcare between city and country communities.

“It clarifies what we’re looking to gain and ensure that we are receiving equal medical care compared to the city,” he said.

He also pointed to the pressure placed on emergency systems when primary care is unavailable.

“If the paramedics get to the house, they can begin treatment straight away,” Councillor Wright said.

“Sometimes by the time the patient gets to hospital, they’ve got very few signs of what their trouble was because treatment has already started.”

He warned of the financial and human impact of delayed treatment.

“Ten days in ICU is $10,000 a day expense,” he said.

“So we need to understand what is offered in the ambulance system and give them support as well.”

Councillor Tony Horton said a coordinated regional approach is essential to ensure rural councils are not competing against each other for limited resources.

“I’m very supportive of the Mayoral Minute,” he said.

“This needs to be seen as a coordinated approach."

"We don’t want regional councils fighting with each other and competing over scarce resources.”

Councillor Erin Watt said the challenges outlined in the plan reflect everyday experiences in regional communities, particularly around GP shortages and access to consistent care.

“It’s a really great articulation of the challenges we face here,” she said.

“There is great benefit in telehealth, but it doesn’t meet all the needs that we have.”

She said regional residents often struggle to access timely appointments and continuity of care.

“We’ve all probably been to fast lane before with something that is probably a bigger issue than we’re presenting with,” she said.

“We couldn’t get into the doctor… every book was closed.”

Councillor Watt also raised concerns about the impact of reduced maternity services.

“It’s really sad to see the situation… that they can just drive a few hours and it’ll be fine,” she said.

“From personal experience, if the hospital hadn’t been near to me, my birth experience would be very different and very damaging.”

Councillor Cheryl Downing said Council support for the initiative sends a clear message to both State and Federal governments.

“We’re going to join with other rural communities and support this,” she said.

“We’re going to advertise that we support this, because I think everyone in this room does.”

She said coordinated advocacy could help highlight regional needs more effectively.

“It puts regional health and planning on the map,” she said.

“It lets government know there are needs outside of metropolitan areas.”

Councillors agreed the plan represents an opportunity to strengthen regional advocacy and push for long term improvements in healthcare access across rural New South Wales.

The motion includes writing to State and Commonwealth health ministers, supporting LGNSW’s advocacy campaign, and formally adopting the Six Point Action Plan as Council policy.