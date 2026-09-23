The Canowindra Show is set to return this weekend, bringing two days of agricultural competition, entertainment and family fun to the Canowindra Showground.

The annual event will take over the showground on Friday, 25 September and Saturday, 26 September, with a packed program celebrating the rural traditions and community spirit that have long been at the heart of the Canowindra Show.

From livestock and horse competitions to woodchopping, shearing, fireworks and sideshow alley, organisers have put together a program offering something for showgoers of all ages.

While gates open to the public at 4pm on Friday, competition will get underway earlier in the day, with local Pony Club events and judging inside the Cobley Pavilion beginning from 9am.

The pavilion will once again showcase the talents of the community across a wide variety of sections, including dairy, fruit and garden produce, homemade goods, preserves, needlework, quilting, cut flowers, fine arts, photography, junior art and craft.

Prime sheep and wool judging will also take place during Friday's program.

As the afternoon turns into evening, the focus will shift towards entertainment, with children's games beginning in front of the grandstand at 5.30pm.

A licensed bar will operate during the evening before live entertainment begins at 7pm, with Bathurst band Wildcard set to perform.

One of Friday night's biggest attractions will then light up the Canowindra sky, with the show's fireworks display scheduled for 8pm before the show closes at 10pm.

The action will resume early on Saturday, with gates opening at 8am for a full day of competition and entertainment.

Show jumping will begin the morning's program, while the Farmer's Sheep Dog Challenge gets underway from 8.30am alongside the opening of the animal nursery.

Horse ring events, mini horses, poultry judging and stud cattle judging will follow from 9am, before woodchopping and the popular vintage tractor pull begin at 10am.

Face painting will run from 10am until 3pm, while market stalls will operate throughout the day.

Other attractions scheduled across Saturday include Australian British Breeds sheep judging and the Car, Ute and Bike Show.

The official opening will take place at 11am and will include the presentation of life members and the sashing of the Young Woman, Junior Young Woman, Rural Achiever and Jillaroo and Jackaroo representatives.

The shearing competition will follow at 11.30am, before the Dog High Jump provides another attraction from 1.30pm.