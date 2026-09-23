Canowindra Clay Target Club welcomed 31 shooters for its September competition, with near-perfect scores highlighting another successful day on the range.

Competitors were greeted by ideal Canowindra conditions for the 100-target Double Barrel Continental event, which was contested in four brackets of 25 targets.

Nathan Burt led the way with an outstanding 99/100 to claim the overall title and High Gun honours for the day.

Burt was presented with the High Gun sash by Bill on behalf of generous event sponsor Darryl Weal from Gunsmoke Bathurst.

The competition produced several impressive scores across the grades, with little separating some of the leading shooters.

Clinton Hawke topped AA Grade with 99/100, narrowly ahead of Luke Ellison, who finished with an equally impressive 98/100.

In A Grade, Garry Venables secured the honours after recording 98/100, while John Lawrence finished close behind with 96/100.

Col O'Leary led B Grade with 94/100, followed by Rod Haug on 93/100.

Mick Colley produced another of the day's standout performances to take out C Grade with 94/100, ahead of Adrian Hodges on 87/100.

Colley's performance was particularly impressive, with the young shooter recording two perfect rounds of 25/25 during the competition.

The September shoot also provided an opportunity to welcome some familiar faces back to the club, including Digger Ellison, who competed across the opening 50 targets.

There was plenty happening away from the shooting as well, with members and visitors treated to an afternoon tea featuring an assortment of home cooking.

The competition was also one of the first opportunities to see the club's upgraded trap houses following recent work at the grounds.

Club president Barry made special mention of Barry Rue, Pete Taylor, Johnny Lawrence, Davy Chase and Mick Arandt for the work they carried out on the upgrades, helping ensure the facilities were looking their best for the September competition.

The club also acknowledged the many members who contributed to hosting the shoot, including Nathan for running the office, Ray for looking after the kitchen and Diane, Judy and Bill for their contributions throughout the day.

With another successful monthly competition completed, attention will soon turn towards one of the club's upcoming highlights.

Canowindra Clay Target Club is encouraging shooters to mark the Melbourne Cup Day Shoot in their calendars, with the club describing the event as the "Shoot that stops the Nation".

The upcoming event will provide another opportunity for shooters to return to Canowindra and enjoy competition on the club's newly upgraded grounds.