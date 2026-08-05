By Cowra Ladies Probus

Our meeting held July 10th opened by President Mary, who then introduced our guest speakers Luke Mitchell and Robyn Guihot from Books for the Outback.

Eight years ago, Luke was at the tip at Coonabarabran and seeing someone unloading books gave him an idea and so began the story of Books in the Outback.

Luke got plenty of support from some of the most remote places he visited as far away as White Cliffs, Camerons Corner, Tibooburra, Innamincka and Lightening Ridge.

Travelling each year in his Nissan he’s had for 25 years, covers at least 25/30,000 kms each year and it has done 1 million 375,000 Kms.

Funding himself as there is no funding, only donations.

Some of the stations he visits will sometimes give him some diesel.

Isolated stations are happy to see someone to talk to. Quite often camping on the side of the road, with his 3 dogs with him for company and protection.

Sometimes on top of his trailer or inside the trailer when empty.

Carrying 4 spare tyres and a GPS set up on his Ute.

He does it because he loves it and loves helping people.

Also putting old fridges on the side of roads being used as Libraries.

Caravan parks take a lot of books.

Being unable to read at the age of 35 he was taught by a 7 year old girl.

Robyn said she first met Luke 5 years ago.

She started a library in her garage during Covid.

She now sorts the books for Luke not going on the trips with him as much these days.

Rotary Club of Cowra and Goulburn have been generous in paying for a tarp to cover the trailer of books.

Margie Ryan thanked Luke and Robyn for a really interesting talk.

Drop off places in Cowra are the Library, Rotary Bookshop, Chemist and Robyn’s place, who has now started putting picture books into nursing home and just recently Luke donated a number of books to Cowra Mens Shed.

Trish said she will contact Broken Hill prior to our next meeting to get definite costings for the trip.

Norfolk Island trip is due to be paid to Janine at Helloworld by August 4th.

Hostesses next month are Nerida Keay, Margie Ryan, Maureen Manson and Rae Dowd.

Our meeting came to a close with Sandra telling her jokes. President Mary closed the meeting at 11.35 a.m.

Our next meeting is on Friday, 14th August at Cowra Bowling Club. Morning tea at 10 a.m. and meeting at 10.30 a.m.