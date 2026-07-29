By Mark Edwards

A bit of mixed weather this week for our golfers, good days early in the week saw good numbers present for a game.

The more wintery conditions later in the week still saw some good numbers. Tuesdays Stableford saw Darron Nelligan win the 18 hole event, while Phil Dowd was successful in the Nine hole event.

Wednesday the Ladies Stableford with Trish Moerkerken leading th way on 39 point from Deb Gumley and Carmel Mansell

Thursday we had 57 players out for the 18 hole Stableford and over 40 veterans play conjointly in their 9 hole event.

Andrew Buchtmann took out the 18 hole A grade Event while Chris Wilson was successful in in B grade.

Saturday saw the winter Version of the Greenkeepers Revenge event.

This was well supported with over 80 players turning out for the MCC Howard Oliver Sponsored event.

Fast approaching is the Jeff’s Joinery and Building Centre Sponsored Cowra Open to be Played over 2 days on August 8&9

This Weekend we have the Monthly Medal sponsored by Leach Fabrications.

We also have plenty of opportunities for social golfers to playas well.

The Driving range is also there for anyone to try out.

Results

Tuesday

18 hole Stableford

1- Darron Nelligan 39

2- Peter Taylor 38

3- Bob Morgan 35

9 hole event

1- Phil Dowd 18

2- Mark Rush 16c/b

3- Paul Loveridge 16

Wednesday Ladies Stableford

1- Trish Moerkerken 39

2- Deb Gumley 37 c/b

3- Carmel Mansell 37c/b

NTP

5th Jane Mutton

7th Jenny Dresser

14th Cheryl McKeown

Thursday Stableford

A grade

1- Andrew Buchtmann 38

2- Donny Sproh 35 c/b

3- Peter Kirwan 35

B grade

1- Chris Wilson 38

2- John Herrett 37

3- Wayne Howard 35

NTP

7th Andrew Buchtmann 58 cm

14th Mark Edwards 215 cm

Veterans 9 hole Stableford

1-Mark Southwell 20

2- Chris Wilson 20

3- Marc Hinderager 20

4- John Van Huizen 19

5- David Henley 19

6- Nicky Basson 19

7- John Holmes 18

8- Jeff Marks 17

9- Ray Kelly 17

10- Wayne Howard 17

11- Don Rocavert 17

Saturday 4 person Ambrose

1- Pat Edenborough, Mitchell Hatch, Jacob Wooding, Henry Patterson. Nett 57

2- Anthony McDonald, Rod McDonald, Ken McLean, Jim Bryant. 58

3- Mark Edwards, Mark Southwell, Ken Harcombe, Zane Southwell. 58.75

Subway NTP

5th Mark Edwards 159 cm

7th Mark Southwell 93 cm

14th Jason Hyeronimus 420 cm

16th Chris Doorey 228 cm

Leigh Browne Building NTP

3rd Shawn Bryant 107 cm

10th Dave Lester 48 cm

JimDoesGolf Longest Drive

Marty Starr