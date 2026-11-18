Some flood-prone areas of Cowra may prove impossible to protect from future flooding, with councillors warning that a major review could raise difficult questions for homeowners, including consequences for insurance and property sales.

The warnings emerged during Cowra Shire Council's 9 November General Committee meeting, where councillors considered a $158,400 government grant to review the Cowra and Gooloogong Flood Plain Risk Management Study and Plan, adopted in 2006.

The review follows the devastating November 2022 floods, when the Lachlan River rose above 14 metres, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Councillor Ruth Fagan warned the review could raise confronting questions about whether some flood-prone areas can realistically be protected.

"This is not going to be an easy project for everybody," Cr Fagan said.

"It does need community support, and we do need to talk to our community as well about the fact that some of these areas may not be able to be saved or changed."

Council has not identified particular properties or neighbourhoods as impossible to protect.

Councillor Tony Horton raised concerns about the financial consequences of flood exposure, particularly insurance availability and property sales.

"There's plenty of stories, and there was one recently about people in different parts of the country that have found themselves effectively uninsurable," Cr Horton said.

He highlighted "the impact that that then has on their capacity to sell their house, for example, and move somewhere else."

However, Cr Horton was referring to examples elsewhere in Australia, rather than identifying Cowra properties as currently uninsurable.

The need for updated flood information became apparent following the November 2022 disaster.

"In November 2022, we had a terrible flood, and it did change our world because it was worse than we'd ever had before," Cr Fagan said.

Following the disaster, a community forum involving Council, NSW Police, the NSW State Emergency Service and residents identified the need to reassess existing floodplain management arrangements.

"The review of the Floodplain Management Study and Plan was flagged by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water as a necessity due to the length of time since the original study and plan were adopted and following the flooding events of 2022," Council's report states.

The updated assessment will consider changes in flood risks, development, catchments and existing mitigation works.

Cr Horton acknowledged improvements in flood modelling technology.

"There's new products, new capacity to study the movement of water," he said.

The review will examine existing and future flood risks, including dangers remaining after protective measures have been implemented.

Council's report identifies "testing and investigating practical, feasible and economic management measures to reduce residual risk," as a key component.

While flood protection can involve infrastructure, planning controls and emergency management, such measures cannot necessarily eliminate every risk.

No particular infrastructure projects or neighbourhoods have been identified for exclusion from protection.

Another significant implication concerns Cowra's future development.

"We need to understand where it would be a good idea to build and where it might not be such a good idea to build," Cr Horton said.

The findings could influence future development assessments, although no specific restrictions have been announced.

The review will also strengthen emergency management planning by improving understanding of floodwater movements and vulnerable infrastructure.

Council has secured $158,400 through the NSW Government's floodplain management funding program and will contribute $39,600, bringing total funding to $198,000.

The funding covers planning work rather than construction, with recommended infrastructure potentially requiring separate funding.

Council confirmed work had commenced, with consultant quotations being evaluated.

The project must be completed within three years of the grant offer.