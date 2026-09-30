The countdown is almost over – Bell Beats Music & Arts Festival is happening this Saturday, 3 October, and Cowra is getting ready for a huge afternoon and evening of live music, art, entertainment and community.

After months of planning, we can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors for a festival that brings together an exciting mix of live music, local talent, creativity and plenty to see and do.

If you haven’t grabbed your ticket yet, now is the time!

Our official Festival Map and Set Times are now live, so you can start planning your day, find your way around the festival precinct and make sure you don’t miss the artists and performances you want to see.

Alongside a fantastic line-up of music, festivalgoers can explore the Bell Beats Arts Quarter, presented in partnership with Cowra Regional Art Gallery, with artmaking workshops, face painting and immersive video art adding another creative dimension to the festival.

Bell Beats is designed to be an event for the whole community, so bring the kids, bring the grandparents and bring your friends. There will be plenty happening across the festival precinct throughout the afternoon and evening, creating a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere where everyone can settle in and enjoy the day.

Come hungry too! There will be a great selection of food options available throughout the festival, perfect for grabbing something to eat for afternoon tea or dinner! For the adults, beer and wine will also be available, so you can enjoy a drink while taking in the live music and festival atmosphere.

Whether you’re coming to see your favourite artist, support some of our talented local performers, explore the Arts Quarter or simply enjoy a great afternoon out with family and friends, there is something for everyone at Bell Beats.

Bell Beats Music & Arts Festival Saturday, 3 October 2026 Civic Square, Cowra Gates open from 1:30pm

Don’t leave locking it in till the last minute. Grab your tickets, organise your crew and get ready for Bell Beats! Tickets and festival information are available at bellbeats.com.

We’ll also be sharing important final information, reminders and festival updates across our social media channels tomorrow and again on Saturday morning, so make sure you’re following Bell Beats and check our pages before heading to the festival.

This Saturday, the wait is over. Don’t miss Bell Beats 2026 – we can’t wait to see you there!