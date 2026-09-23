Cowra’s Civic Square will come alive this October long weekend as Bell Beats Music & Arts Festival returns on Saturday, 3 October 2026, bringing together live music, art, food, family entertainment and community in one vibrant festival space.

With free entry and gates opening at 1.30pm, there’ll be plenty to see, hear and experience throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Music will be at the heart of the festival, with the Main Stage kicking off with Dom Lenarduzzi at 1.30pm, followed by a Welcome to Country with Auntie Esther at 2.15pm.

The afternoon will feature Olivia Coe Fox, Jerikye Williams, Kent Eastwood, Rachael Fahim and DJ King Brown, before Ben Lee and his band headline from 8pm to 9pm.

There’ll be even more to discover at the Breakout Stage beside the Civic Centre, showcasing local school students and talented musicians throughout the day.

Local duo HARC will round out the Breakout Stage program, adding even more homegrown talent to this year’s festival lineup.

Away from the stages, festivalgoers can explore the Cowra Guardian Arts Quarter, featuring creative experiences, video art and hands-on artmaking.

Drop-in workshops, face painting and the Calleen Art Award 2026 at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery will give visitors plenty of opportunities to get involved and experience the creative side of Bell Beats.

Families can also head to the dedicated Kids Zone, while food trucks, seating and picnic areas will provide plenty of places to grab a bite, meet up with friends and enjoy the festival atmosphere.

Whether you come early with the kids, spend the afternoon exploring the art and activities, discover a new performer or settle in for the evening’s headline acts, Bell Beats 2026 has something for everyone.

Essential ticketing is now open, so secure your free ticket, spread the word and make a weekend of it in Cowra this October long weekend.

With Bell Beats and plenty happening across the region, there’s lots to be excited about in the Central West.

Still have a few questions before festival day? Head to www.bellbeats.com and check out the FAQs for important festival information and everything you need to know before you arrive.