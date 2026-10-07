Councillor Kevin Beatty will continue as Mayor of Cabonne Council for another two years after being re-elected at an Ordinary Council Meeting in Molong on Tuesday, 22 September.

Cr Beatty was the sole nominee for the position and confirmed his acceptance of the nomination before the Executive Leader – Capability, acting as returning officer, declared him duly elected.

A motion for the General Manager to proceed with the requirements of the mayoral election process was moved by Cr Jamie Jones and Cr Weaver and carried.

The meeting then turned to the election of Deputy Mayor, with Cr James Jones the sole nominee for the position.

Cr Jones confirmed his acceptance of the nomination and was subsequently declared duly elected as Deputy Mayor for the ensuing two years.

The motion for the General Manager to proceed with the deputy mayoral election requirements was moved by Cr Rawson and Cr O'Ryan and carried.

Following the elections, Cr Beatty said he was honoured to have been re-elected for a fourth term and thanked his fellow councillors for their continued confidence.

“I am honoured to have been re-elected as Mayor of Cabonne Council for a fourth term and thank my fellow councillors for their continued confidence,” Cr Beatty said.

“I look forward to working alongside Deputy Mayor Jamie Jones, councillors, staff and our communities as we continue to make informed decisions that support Cabonne's future.”

Cr Beatty also congratulated Cr Jones on his election and thanked him for the previous two years of working together, saying he looked forward to continuing their work over the next two years.

Cr Jones congratulated Cr Beatty on his election as Mayor and thanked him for his stable leadership and guidance over the past nine years.

He also thanked his fellow councillors and said he was proud to represent Council, his fellow councillors and council staff.