The old trading post building in Canowindra will take on a new life as an opportunity shop ran by Cowra Community Enterprise Inc.

The registered charity works to create inclusive workplaces for people of all abilities and has a positive track record in running second-hand shops.

The group have successfully operated several stores in a variety of locations in Cowra including the Tip Shop, 141 Kendall Street before relocating to their current op-shop location of 80 Redfern Street.

A driving force of their work is to support residents of all abilities to play an active role within the community, providing access to employment opportunities, whilst also raising money for those experiencing financial hardship, explained Co-Founder Frances Woodbridge.

“One of the reasons we have expanded into Canowindra is to support Chère from Canowindra Community Cat Care,” Ms Woodbridge said.

“The work being done by Chère focuses on desexing and rehoming stray cats safely, earning their trust over time with feeding before trapping the animals to be desexed and then fostered to new owners”

Chère Michael, founder of Canowindra Community Cat Care, explained her gratitude to the Cowra Community Enterprise for their support.

“The work that Cowra Community Enterprise does to give back to the local community is outstanding and I am so grateful for their support,” Ms Michael said.

The op-shop will be offering $5 for a bag of clothes, with proceeds going to support Canowindra Community Cat Care to continue their work.

Ms Michael will have information available at the op-shop for people to learn more about programs on offer.

“My main goal is to share information with people about the available desexing programs on offer so that all people with animals can have access to affordable care,” she said.

Canowindra volunteer, Jill Barrett, has been working to set up the store and has had a very positive response from people in the street who are noticing some new activity.

“The building seems to already be attracting people who are already popping in to say hello and ask what is happening,” Ms Barrett said.

Ms Barrett moved to Canowindra from Orange after retirement and found the Cowra Community Enterprise as a volunteer.

As someone with a background in disability support and hospitality, Ms Barrett was happy to step forward to help steer and oversee the Canowindra op-shop.

“Since moving to the area I have gained such a sense of purpose volunteering with the organisation,” she said.

The op-shop features an exclusive formal-wear section with many items being high-end fashion labels, some even brand-new, but without the high prices often associated with couture fashion.

“We have a fabulous variety of formal wear that cannot be found anywhere else, with the aim for young people in the region to be able to find something unique and special for upcoming school formals and debutante balls.”

Operating from Friday to Tuesday, 10am until 3pm, the op-shop will be looking for more volunteers to share their time to help operate the shop.

“If you are a local person looking to meet volunteer, with a few hours once a week, please come and say hello at the shop,” Ms Barrett said.

Their launch will be held on Saturday, 1 and Sunday, 2 August, 10am until 3pm at the former Trading Post Canowindra, 46–50 Ferguson Street, for a gold coin donation attendees can enjoy a sausage sizzle and drink on both days over the opening weekend.