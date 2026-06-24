The Cowra Magpies 1st Grade side produced one of their most complete performances of the season on the weekend, overcoming injuries and player shortages to record a commanding 56-12 win over Orange United Warriors.

Despite both sides entering the match dealing with disrupted line ups, Cowra delivered a disciplined performance built on strong ball control, high completion rates and players stepping up in key positions.

Coach Craig Jeffries said the result was particularly pleasing given the circumstances surrounding the game.

“It was pretty good, really,” Jeffries said.

“I mean, both sides on the day were in turmoil with numbers and injuries."

"We were equally as impacted.”

Jeffries noted that Orange United were also dealing with challenges, but said his side showed resilience to secure an important away victory.

“It was a very good performance, considering that we played them over there on their home turf, so fairly happy.”

While the final scoreline suggested a dominant performance, Jeffries said the match was tightly contested during the opening stages of each half before Cowra's ball control began to take effect.

“I think after the first 10 minutes of each half, as those competing moments where both sides were fresh, they were pretty tight,” he said.

However, once the Magpies began completing their sets and holding possession, the game shifted heavily in their favour.

“Once we held the ball, and completed our sets, which has been frustrating all year, as you are aware from previous conversations, and we finally held the ball, it showed on the scoreboard,” Jeffries said.

The ability to maintain possession not only created scoring opportunities but also allowed the side to conserve energy, which was crucial with limited numbers available.

“We were able to put a gap in them and conserve energy at the same time,” he said.

“You know, running in so many tries, you have that extra break when you're walking back, so having no subs certainly worked in our favour.”

Jeffries said one of the most impressive aspects of the performance was the belief shown by the players despite missing several key members of the squad.

“Once again, completion rate was high, and the belief was high as well,” he said.

The Magpies were forced to make significant changes before kick off, including losing important members of their spine.

“It would have been easy for them to drop the bundle with so many players out,” Jeffries said.

“A couple of significant players, especially out of our spine, with Logan out with pneumonia, and Warren out with his leg.”

Despite those setbacks, the team refused to use injuries as an excuse.

“It would have been easy to drop the bundle and think we're going to next week, but they didn't,” he said.

“They found the energy, and they came away with a very impressive win.”

Several players were forced into unfamiliar or expanded roles and responded with some of their best performances of the season.

Jeffries singled out Jake Slattery and Aiden Craig, who stepped into crucial positions and played major roles in the victory.

“The two guys who stepped into those positions were our best players on the field,” he said.

With Logan unavailable, Slattery moved into the hooker role and made an immediate impact.

“Jake Slattery played hooker, which he's not unfamiliar with."

"He played a lot of that as a junior, and he was one of our best players,” Jeffries said.

Craig was equally influential after stepping into the five eighth position.

“Aiden Craig was one of our best as well, who filled in at five eight,” he said.

“They had a huge hand in the victory.”

The Warriors brought their usual physical style to the contest, creating a challenge for some of Cowra’s younger players.

“It was a fairly hostile, fairly aggressive team."

"Orange always have been,” Jeffries said.

The coach admitted he was interested to see how some of the younger members of the squad would respond when the pressure increased.

“I had a few young boys out there that was a bit wary of where their heads would be when the heat came on from them,” he said.

Fortunately for Cowra, experienced leaders within the team helped guide the younger players through those moments.

“The older heads, I guess, in the team, Stephen Ingram was significant in that area,” Jeffries said.

“He was able to build confidence around those young blokes and get them through.”

While the players who filled new positions received plenty of attention, Jeffries was also quick to acknowledge the role played by halfback Darcy Howard.

Howard was required to adapt once again to a changing combination around him and managed the game effectively throughout the match.

“People playing, chopping and changing around those halves,” Jeffries said.

“Darcy Howard, you know, he's halfback and captain, and he controlled the game very well when he was dealing with a different dummy half and a different five eight.”

Jeffries said that consistency from Howard had become invaluable as the side continued to work through injuries and changes.

“Even though those boys played good, Darcy's had to deal with different five eights and different dummy halves since he's been in there,” he said.

“So he should take some credit in that area as well.”

Despite the impressive victory, Jeffries said there are still important lessons for the team moving forward.

One of the biggest frustrations remains Cowra’s contrasting form at home and away from home.

“Other than the weird predicament we're in, losing three home games and winning three away games, it's still a mystery to me,” he said.

The coach also stressed that ball security remains a key focus despite the improvements shown against Orange.

“That ball security, that is frustrating me week to week,” Jeffries said.

“I would like to think that we could do it at home, where we haven't this year.”

While the Magpies were pleased with their completion rate in the win, Jeffries said maintaining those standards would be critical in the weeks ahead.

“That'll definitely be a focus again this week is ball security,” he said.

“Although it was fairly good on the weekend, we need to continue, we need to maintain it.”

For now, however, the Magpies can take confidence from one of their strongest performances of the season as they continue their push forward.

“We got the win, we got out of there, we move on,” Jeffries said.