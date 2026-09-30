Cowra’s next generation of cricketers have dusted off the pads and returned to the nets, with a strong turnout at Cowra and District Junior Cricket’s Come and Try Day providing an encouraging sign ahead of the 2026 season.

The 13 September event gave Year 3, 4 and 5 players preparing for Stage 2 cricket the opportunity to pick up the bat and ball again, while also welcoming several newcomers interested in giving the sport a try.

Cowra and District Junior Cricket media manager Elise Gittoes said the morning attracted plenty of families, with many of those attending already registered for the upcoming season.

“We had a lot of people turn up, and most people who turned up were already registered, so we’re getting some really good numbers through for the season,” Gittoes said.

“Everyone just got to come and put the pads on and have a bit of a bat and a bit of a bowl.

“It was just really nice to start getting everyone together again for the start of the season.”

While plenty of familiar faces returned, Gittoes said it was particularly encouraging to see children experiencing the local cricket community for the first time.

“There were a few new faces there,” she said.

“The regular crew was there, and then definitely we’re getting more interest from people just wanting to try, starting up fresh.

“That was really good to see as well.”

Feedback following the event was equally positive, with families enjoying both the cricket itself and the chance to meet others involved with the club.

“A couple of people said on the Facebook page that they really enjoyed just coming down and meeting everyone who’s involved with cricket,” Gittoes said.

“A couple of other people said to Luke, our president, that they just liked being able to come down and get the pads out and dust off the cobwebs a bit.”

The promising turnout comes as Cowra and District Junior Cricket prepares to run Stage 2, Stage 3 and its popular Blasters program again this season.

Stage 2 and Stage 3 competitions are both scheduled to begin on Saturday, 17 October.

Stage 2 caters for players in Years 3, 4 and 5, with Cowra hoping to field two strong teams in the division again this season.

Stage 3 is available for players from Year 6 and above.

Registration numbers across both age groups are already looking strong.

“We would love to see a few more, but they’re still looking really strong,” Gittoes said.

“We’ve got very strong numbers in our Stage 3 and Stage 2, and our Blasters is always growing.

“We’re hoping for even more up until the start of the season, but we’re really happy with how the numbers are coming in.”

For younger children, the Blasters program will return from Friday, 30 October.

Open to children from Kindergarten to Year 3, the Friday afternoon program introduces participants to basic and developing cricket skills while giving them an opportunity to make friends and become involved in the local cricket community.

Club president Luke Mullins said the early signs pointed towards another positive season for Cowra junior cricket, with registrations still open for families interested in becoming involved.

Those who register before 2 October will also go into the running to win prizes.

For the club, the strong early interest is another encouraging chapter in Cowra’s long association with the sport.

“Our Year 3, 4 and 5 future cricket stars hit the nets on Sunday the 13th September at a Come and Try Day and showed us that there’s plenty of talent coming through this year,” Gittoes said.

“Cowra and District Junior Cricket is going to have a huge season this year.”

With returning players already eager to get back onto the field and new families beginning to discover the sport, Gittoes said the club hoped interest would continue building before the opening matches.

“Cowra has a long history of cricket and it’s so good to see so many young kids starting to get cricket fever,” she said.

Registrations for Cowra and District Junior Cricket remain open through PlayHQ.