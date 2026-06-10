Cowra rider Brady Kurtz has produced a breakthrough victory in the 2026 FIM Speedway Grand Prix, winning Round 4 in Manchester after a strong and determined start to the season.

Kurtz’s runs began in Landshut, Germany on 2 May, where he was unable to secure a top four finish in Round 1.

He quickly rebounded in Round 2 in Prague, Czechia on 23 May, finishing second before backing it up again with another second place result in Round 3 in Manchester on 5 June.

The highlight of the season so far came in Round 4, also held in Manchester on 6 June, where Kurtz claimed victory and stood atop the podium.

Reflecting on the win, Kurtz said the result was particularly meaningful, noting the challenge of racing through the field, as he not only got the win, but got it from a starting position in the back.

“Every win has been special in its own way, but I’ve always done it from the front," Kurtz said in a social media post after his win.

"To get a win from the back, in such an iconic race, is one to remember,” he said.

Kurtz also spoke openly about the challenges of his season, describing it as an ongoing battle to return to his best form.

“This year has been an ongoing battle to feel at my best again, but we got there,” he said.

He credited his team for their support behind the scenes.

“Very grateful to my team in the workshop and the pits, along with Ashtech and his team, all working non stop to get us where we need to be."

"The A-team,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz also acknowledged the support from fans during the event.

“The support from everyone in the stadium was crazy, I could hear all of you before every race."

"Thank you to everyone for all of the posts and messages,” he said.

Attention now turns to Round 5 of the championship, which will be held in Wroclaw, Poland on 20 June, where Kurtz will continue his push up the standings.