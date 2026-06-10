Sixteen Cowra SES volunteers have been recognised for their commitment and service during major flood emergencies, with family, friends and community leaders gathering to celebrate the efforts of those who stepped forward when the town needed them most.

The Flood Emergency Citations Presentation Ceremony, hosted by the NSW State Emergency Service Cowra Unit, was held on Saturday, June 6, at the Cowra SES headquarters on Airport Road.

The event recognised local SES members for their work during flood response operations, acknowledging the dedication shown throughout prolonged and challenging emergency events.

Deputy Zone Commander for the Lachlan Command, Kiara Lynch, opened the ceremony by recognising both volunteers and the support networks standing behind them.

“It’s my pleasure to be here today and host this award ceremony,” Ms Lynch said.

Ms Lynch also acknowledged the traditional custodians of the land, paying respect to the Wiradjuri people and welcoming Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander attendees.

Family members were given special recognition throughout the morning, with Ms Lynch highlighting the sacrifices made behind the scenes while volunteers responded to emergencies.

“Thank you for letting these people walk out the door to go into whatever it is that they are doing without knowing when they’ll be home,” Ms Lynch said.

She reflected on her own experience volunteering during the devastating floods of 2022 and 2023 and praised the Cowra unit for its professionalism and local knowledge.

“The rapid and repeated response required to protect this community was significant,” Ms Lynch said.

According to Ms Lynch, the experience and flood knowledge held by Cowra SES volunteers continues to play an important role across the broader region.

“The knowledge in this room of flooding within this area is awe-inspiring,” Ms Lynch said.

She said local volunteers had demonstrated exactly what the SES stood for during emergencies.

“You demonstrated what it means to be SES volunteers, calm under pressure, committed to your community, and always willing to step forward when it matters most,” Ms Lynch said.

Cowra Mayor Paul Smith also addressed attendees, thanking volunteers on behalf of the wider community for the work they do during times of crisis.

Cr Smith said SES members regularly saw people during some of their most difficult moments.

“They see people in their time of need, they see people at their worst,” Cr Smith said.

He said the service volunteers provide is deeply valued throughout the town.

“What the SES does is valuable to the town, the people of the town, and the town itself,” Cr Smith said.

Reflecting on a recent meeting with the Minister for Emergency Services, Cr Smith shared a comment that had stayed with him about volunteering in the SES.

“When people join the SES, they grow a leg,” Cr Smith said.

He said volunteering helped people develop valuable skills, confidence and resilience.

“You acquire so many qualities, you acquire so many skills,” Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith also acknowledged the challenges facing volunteer organisations and thanked members for continuing to step up.

He said many volunteers often gave their time across multiple community organisations.

“The town is exceptionally pleased that we have this unit,” Cr Smith said.

Cowra SES Unit Commander Ray Johnston used the occasion to acknowledge individual milestones within the unit.

Mr Johnston congratulated Scott Bartley, who recently reached five years of service with the SES.

He also recognised Dillan Taylor, who is approaching 10 years of service with the organisation.

The ceremony also welcomed a new transfer member to the Cowra SES unit.

Mr Johnston introduced Ben Stephens, who recently relocated to Cowra from a Sydney based SES unit.

Throughout the morning, there was a strong focus not only on recognising operational achievements, but also on celebrating the people and families who make volunteer emergency services possible.