Improving access to some of Cowra’s most significant community and heritage sites has been placed under the spotlight, with concerns raised about the World Peace Bell, seating at the Australian and Japanese war graves and several pedestrian areas around town.

Cowra’s Access Committee identified a number of potential improvements during its 17 August meeting, ranging from parking and footpath works to the more complicated question of making the World Peace Bell precinct easier for people with limited mobility to navigate.

Deputy Mayor Nikki Kiss praised the committee for continuing to identify barriers across the community.

“Always very proud of our Access Committee, how attuned they are to accessibility in our township, and they’re really credited for that,” Cr Kiss said.

At the World Peace Bell, concerns centre on the large, irregular stones beneath and around the bell, which can create difficulties for people with mobility limitations.

Cr Kiss stressed the committee was not suggesting there was a simple solution, particularly given the significance of the existing design.

“Beautiful as it is, there were some concerns about the accessibility with the giant rocks under there,” she said.

“Not proposing to say we have any idea of how that could be modified or whether it even can, but the Access Committee did ask whether, respectfully, it might be able to be taken on board to consider any ways of improving that.”

The committee formally requested that options to improve accessibility within the World Peace Bell area be investigated.

Cr Cheryl Downing said the issue had previously undergone a safety audit and risk review in 2021.

“The recommended thing was to install the unobtrusive warning signage that is there at the moment,” Cr Downing said.

She said the World Peace Bell committee had also discussed the concerns.

“We did actually suggest some ideas and things as well, so we will be following that up on our end as well,” she said.

Cr Peter Wright said potential solutions had previously included installing a clear epoxy surface over the stones, although the idea was considered potentially impractical.

“There was even a suggestion of putting a clear epoxy covering over it, so you can still see the stones and so forth,” Cr Wright said.

“But that said, it wasn’t feasible, or it could take away the beauty of what was built there and what it meant.

“I acknowledge the problems you have there, but it’s not as easily fixed as what you might think.”

Accessibility at the Australian and Japanese war graves was also discussed following this year’s prisoner of war commemorations.

The committee identified a lack of seating at both sites during the August 5 ceremonies, suggesting temporary seating and potentially shade could be provided during significant events.

“It was identified when we had our prisoner of war commemorations on the fifth of August that there was a bit of concern about a lack of seating, both at the Australian and the Japanese war graves,” Cr Kiss said.

“Understanding, of course, that modifications, permanent modifications, may be very difficult to achieve, whether there is the potential to have some temporary seating put in, potentially even shade, depending on the time of the year, just to allow greater accessibility during more significant ceremonies.”

Cr Wright suggested permanent seating could also be investigated, noting the cemeteries attract visitors outside formal commemorations.

“I think some seating would be good to be there all the time,” he said.

“People go there to visit, international people. If they have got somewhere just to sit and take notes, or even just think about it, they could have relations that are there or so forth, I think it’d be a good idea.”

Several smaller accessibility projects are also progressing throughout Cowra.

Two additional accessible parking spaces have been installed in the undercover Coles car park, while work on an Art Gallery footpath has been completed. New lights have been installed at Council and tactile marker bricks ordered for a Kendal Street footpath.

An audit of accessible parking spaces within the CBD is also planned, with existing dots marking spaces to be replaced by clearer line marking.

At Bunnings, the committee identified faded markings and a missing accessible parking sign, with repainting and replacement of the sign added as an action item.

An uneven section of footpath crossing two driveways on Darling Street near the veterinary centre was also raised.

“I don’t know who’s going to do the talking, but it’s not just one building that it gets access to,” Cr Wright said.

“If the crossings need to be updated, the corrective action will happen.”

Replacement of the footpath on the southern side of Vaux Street between Macquarie Street and Vaux Lane is scheduled to begin in October.

Longer term projects include improvements to Brougham Park footpaths and picnic benches and consideration of an inclusive playground.

The committee has also completed an Accessible Facilities and Places in Cowra map, providing residents and visitors with information about accessible locations around town.

While some issues could be addressed through relatively simple measures, improving access at sites such as the World Peace Bell will require Council and the community to balance accessibility with heritage and the integrity of significant Cowra landmarks.