LACHLAN VALLEY WATER

As Australians, we've become accustomed to talking about the cost of living.

Whether it's the weekly grocery shop, electricity bills or fuel prices, rising costs affect every household.

What is often overlooked, however, is that many of these increases begin long before products reach supermarket shelves.

Water is one of the essential ingredients in producing the food and fibre that sustain our communities.

When the cost of delivering and managing that water increases, those additional costs ripple through the entire supply chain-from family farms and regional businesses to transport operators, food processors and, ultimately consumers.

Recent decisions on rural bulk water pricing have highlighted just how important it is to have a strong, informed and independent voice representing the interests of Lachlan water users.

These decisions are complex, but their consequences are very real for regional communities and the industries that underpin them.

At Lachlan Valley Water, much of our work happens behind the scenes.

We spend countless hours reviewing technical reports, analysing policy, preparing submissions and meeting with government agencies to ensure the unique circumstances of the Lachlan Valley are understood and considered.

It is detailed work, but it is work that matters.

Our advocacy is not simply about water users.

It is about protecting productive agriculture, supporting local jobs, strengthening regional communities and helping ensure future generations can continue to live and work in the Lachlan.

As our Annual General Meeting approaches, we encourage all members and interested water users to come along, hear about the work undertaken over the past year, the challenges ahead, and the opportunities to help shape the future of water management in our valley.

Strong representation starts with an informed and engaged community. We look forward to seeing you there.