From the classrooms of regional NSW to the chambers of State Parliament, Cowra teenager Bella Starr is preparing to make her voice heard on one of the state's most prestigious public speaking stages.

The 17 year old Scots All Saints College student has secured a place in the 2026 Regional Public Speaking State Final, earning the opportunity to deliver a speech inside the Legislative Council Chamber at NSW Parliament House in Sydney.

Bella, who lives in Cowra and boards at Scots All Saints College in Bathurst, is one of just nine students selected to compete in the State Final on Friday, 4 December.

Her selection follows a successful performance at the Cowra regional competition, where she emerged from a field of 14 competitors with her speech titled Chasing Windmills.

The achievement places Bella among a select group of young public speakers, with 112 students participating in regional competitions before the field was narrowed to nine finalists.

For the Year 11 student, the opportunity represents an exciting new chapter in a public speaking journey that began several years ago.

Having competed in Country Women's Association (CWA) public speaking competitions for much of her school life, Bella has developed a passion for expressing ideas, engaging audiences and challenging herself through competitive speaking.

However, despite her previous experience, the NSW Parliament competition offered something different.

Bella said she was encouraged to enter after learning about the competition through her sister, who had participated several years earlier.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity to expand my experience and try a public speaking competition that was new to me," she said.

That decision has now earned her a place in the State Final, where she will stand before an audience in the same chamber used by members of the NSW Legislative Council.

Despite her experience behind the microphone, Bella admitted she had not expected to progress so far.

"I was quite shocked and a little nervous to say a speech in Sydney, but I was also super excited and proud of myself," she said.

For Bella, the opportunity represents more than delivering a speech or competing against other talented students.

It provides a chance to develop her confidence, broaden her experience and challenge herself in an unfamiliar environment.

Her progression from the Cowra regional competition to the State Final is particularly significant given the level of competition, with just nine of the original 112 participants earning the opportunity to advance to Parliament House.

Bella's selection also highlights the talent emerging from regional communities and the opportunities available to young people willing to challenge themselves.

Although public speaking has become an important part of her school experience, Bella's interests extend beyond the classroom.

The teenager is also an enthusiastic sportswoman, playing hockey for Scots All Saints College and enjoying water skiing in her spare time.

Balancing academic commitments, sporting activities and public speaking competitions, Bella continues to pursue opportunities that develop her skills and confidence.

Looking ahead, she hopes to study medicine at university and eventually become a doctor.

While her career aspirations lie in healthcare, the communication skills developed through public speaking could prove valuable in her chosen profession.

For Bella, competing inside Parliament House will also provide a unique opportunity to experience one of the state's most significant institutions.

The Legislative Council Chamber, ordinarily associated with parliamentary debates and elected representatives, will become a platform for young regional voices on 4 December