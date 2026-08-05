Cowra Council’s Access Committee is continuing its work to improve accessibility across the region, with a number of projects progressing including accessible parking upgrades, tactile footpath improvements and the long-awaited release of a mobility map designed to assist people with additional mobility needs.

The committee met on Monday, 15 June, to discuss a range of accessibility matters across Cowra and surrounding villages, including access improvements at public spaces, parking concerns, footpath upgrades and future projects.

One of the key updates discussed was the upcoming release of Council’s accessible places mobility map, which has been in development for more than three years.

The map is expected to provide locals and visitors with information about accessible infrastructure, facilities and locations throughout Cowra, helping people with mobility needs better plan their trips and navigate the community.

Deputy Mayor Nikki Kiss said in the Ordinary Council Meeting on Monday, 27 July that the mobility map was one of the committee’s biggest achievements and would provide a valuable resource for both residents and visitors.

“By far, our biggest highlight is the mobility map, which is due to be released shortly,” Cr Kiss said.

“We, as an access committee, have been working on this for well over three years.

"We recognised that we have so many accessible infrastructure and sites and exciting places to be within Cowra, but there was nowhere on the web that actually showed that these were available.”

Cr Kiss said the resource would be particularly beneficial for people who require additional planning when travelling.

“Anybody that has experienced additional mobility needs will know just how much planning goes into any sort of movement, local or into other areas as well,” she said.

“So that’s a huge bonus for us.

"We’re just very excited and grateful to the staff for the hours that they’ve put into this.”

The mobility map is scheduled to be released on Friday.

The committee also reviewed several ongoing accessible parking projects, including concerns around parking spaces near local businesses and public facilities.

Council is investigating the possibility of creating an accessible parking space on Kendal Street near Royce’s Bakery, however concerns have been raised about the lack of a suitable ramp connection to the footpath and drainage requirements in the area.

Further discussions are also continuing regarding accessible parking near the Salvation Army on Macquarie Street, with the committee identifying the area directly outside the Salvation Army shop as the preferred location.

At the Cowra Council Administration Building, the committee discussed issues with the existing accessible parking space, where the access ramp at the rear can become difficult to use when vehicles park in the neighbouring space.

The committee recommended investigating widening the space or creating a shared access area beside the existing accessible parking spot.

Council advised the work would likely be considered as part of a broader program of repainting and upgrading accessible parking spaces, rather than as an individual project.

The committee also discussed concerns about a footpath access ramp on Brisbane Street near the hospital, where a steep dip has created safety concerns.

Members were advised that a wheelchair user had recently tipped at the location, prompting questions about whether improvements could be included as part of the Cowra Hospital redevelopment works.

Accessibility improvements throughout the Cowra CBD also remain a focus, with Council progressing the replacement of tactile markers on footpaths.

The committee noted that existing adhesive tactile markers will eventually be replaced with bricks containing built-in tactile indicators, creating a more durable long-term solution.

Council has also been investigating improvements to line marking around accessible parking spaces in the CBD.

While line marking works will initially focus on accessible parking areas, further investigations may occur into improving line markings along Kendal Street.

Cr Kiss said the tactile markers were an example of accessibility improvements already being rolled out across the town.

“You might have noticed also there’s some tactile markers that have been coming up around some corners of the street,” she said.

“These things are in work orders and will be progressed, so it’s great to see our Access Committee has been doing work on that.”

The committee continues to advocate for improved accessibility facilities at Jenny Kerr Park in Woodstock, including the potential installation of accessible toilets.

The project is not currently included in Council’s operational or works plans, meaning future improvements would depend on securing grant funding.

The committee discussed possible options including a modular toilet facility, noting there are currently no accessible facilities available at Lions Park either.

Councillor Cheryl Downing thanked the committee for continuing to push the issue forward, saying the need for improvements had been raised during discussions with Woodstock residents.

“I just want to say thank you to the Access Committee for pushing forward with Jenny Kerr Park at Woodstock,” Cr Downing said.

“I know that came up in our discussions with representatives at the Woodstock Village meeting, and they really do need it.”

The committee also acknowledged the successful completion of accessibility upgrades at the Cowra Rugby Club through Council’s Access Incentive Fund Project.

The club received $10,000 through the program, which funded the installation of two accessible parking spaces and an accessible footpath.

The committee noted it was impressed with the completed works, with all funds acquitted in line with grant requirements.

During the July Council meeting, councillors praised the work of the Access Committee and Council staff in progressing accessibility projects.

Cr Tony Horton commended the committee’s ongoing efforts, describing it as an active and engaged group.

“The mobility map is a terrific thing."

"So well done with the committee,” Cr Horton said.

Cr Kiss also acknowledged the efforts of Council parking inspectors in monitoring accessible parking permits and addressing misuse of disabled parking spaces.

The committee noted that continued enforcement was important to ensuring accessible spaces remained available for those who rely on them.

“It only takes one bad person or a person that didn’t consider it and parks in a disabled spot,” Cr Kiss said.

The Access Committee’s next meeting will be held on Monday, 17 August, with further updates expected on accessibility projects across Cowra and surrounding areas.