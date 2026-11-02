Cowra sheep producers are being urged to remain vigilant for flystrike, with recent wet and humid conditions creating favourable conditions for the potentially fatal condition across the district.

MCC Howard Oliver stock and station agent Craige Oliver said the region had experienced its highest flystrike risk in mid October, following late spring rainfall and the arrival of warmer, humid weather.

Although the peak risk period appears to have passed, Mr Oliver warned that sheep were still being affected and producers should not become complacent.

"We've probably gone past it 10 days ago, like two weeks ago," Mr Oliver said.

"It was the highest point when it was wet and humid, and the grass was all green in the paddocks, and that's when it was at its peak.

"But they're still getting fly blown now."

Flystrike occurs when blowflies lay eggs in damp, dirty or damaged wool, with the resulting maggots feeding on the sheep's skin and underlying tissue.

The condition can cause severe pain, infection and potentially death if it is not identified and treated promptly.

Mr Oliver said one of the greatest challenges facing producers was detecting flystrike before it became advanced.

He explained that early infestations could be difficult to identify, particularly when affected areas were concealed beneath a sheep's fleece.

"You couldn't actually see the stock that were fly blown until it was too late," he said.

"Until there was a patch of maggots, probably like the size of your shoe or something like that.

"You couldn't see any small patches of flystrike.

“You couldn't see it till it really struck on their backs."

The difficulty in detecting early infestations means sheep can deteriorate rapidly before producers become aware of the problem.

Mr Oliver warned that untreated flystrike could become fatal within days.

"Five days. It can kill them in five days," he said.

"Probably a week."

Early warning signs of flystrike can include unusual restlessness, sheep biting or rubbing affected areas, separating themselves from the flock and dark or damp patches appearing in the wool.

As the condition progresses, affected sheep may develop matted fleece, a strong odour, visible maggots and open wounds.

These symptoms can become more pronounced as the infestation worsens, making regular flock inspections particularly important during periods of increased fly activity.

Mr Oliver said the timing of flystrike varied considerably from season to season, depending on rainfall, temperature and humidity.

He noted that this year's risk period had developed later than usual, with flystrike beginning around the first or second week of October.

"It's like most years; it's all weather related, weather conditions related," he said.

"It's different every year, but usually it's just different timing year over year, depending on how the season's running, whether it's early or late.

"This year it's running a bit late, so we've had late spring rain."

Despite relatively mild conditions during parts of winter, Mr Oliver said flystrike had not emerged during the colder months.

"It didn't start till three weeks ago, basically, like the first or second week in October," he said.

"When we were getting rain and humid weather."

The seasonal nature of flystrike means producers need to consider current weather conditions rather than relying solely on the calendar when planning prevention measures.

Warm temperatures, moisture and high humidity can create favourable conditions for blowfly activity, particularly when sheep are carrying damp or soiled wool.

Mr Oliver said preventative chemical treatments remained an important management option for producers.

He identified Cooper's Fly and Lice and Vetrazin products among the treatments used by farmers to help protect their flocks.

"If you apply that pre-flystrike, you usually get 10 weeks' protection," he said.

However, the duration of protection depends on the particular product, its formulation and the conditions under which it is applied.

Producers should check registered product labels for the correct application method, protection period and any applicable withholding requirements.

Alongside chemical prevention, Mr Oliver emphasised the importance of managing sheep carrying dags, particularly lambs.

Dags are accumulations of dried or moist faecal material around a sheep's breech and hindquarters, which can attract blowflies and increase the risk of infestation.

Mr Oliver said lambs carrying dags should be attended to promptly.

"If the farmers have got lambs that are carrying dag, the quicker they could get them crutched, the better," he said.

He explained that flies were particularly attracted to sheep with soiled wool, as well as animals with moisture or discharge coming from their skin.

Keeping sheep clean through appropriate crutching and shearing practices can help reduce conditions that attract blowflies.

Producers are also encouraged to monitor their flocks closely during warm, humid weather, particularly following rainfall.

Sheep showing signs of irritation, isolation or unusual behaviour should be examined for possible flystrike, even if no obvious maggot patches are visible.

Any sheep suspected of being affected should receive prompt attention, with veterinary advice sought where necessary.

While Mr Oliver believes the Cowra district has moved beyond its highest-risk period for this season, he said ongoing cases demonstrate that the danger has not disappeared.

With weather conditions continuing to influence blowfly activity, producers are being reminded that early detection and preventative management remain critical to protecting sheep welfare and avoiding livestock losses.

Further information about identifying, preventing and managing flystrike is available through the NSW Government's flystrike guidance.