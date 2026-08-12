St Raphael’s Catholic School recently opened its doors to grandparents and family members for a heartwarming Grandparents Day celebration, highlighting the strong sense of community that sits at the heart of our school.

The special morning began with a school assembly and prayer in St Raphael’s Church, bringing together students, staff and visitors in a celebration of faith, gratitude and family.

Grandparents and loved ones were then invited into classrooms to experience learning alongside the students, before enjoying time together over recess.

Welcoming families into the school is an important part of life at St Raphael’s.

The school recognises that education is a shared journey, with families playing a vital role in the growth, wellbeing and learning of every child.

Opportunities such as Grandparents Day strengthen the valuable partnerships between home and school and help foster a sense of belonging for all.

Grandparents hold a special place in the lives of our children, bringing wisdom, love, care and perspective gained through experience.

Their presence served as a reminder of the important role they play in nurturing and supporting younger generations.

The classroom visits provided a wonderful opportunity for students to share their learning with the important people in their lives and give visitors a glimpse into daily life at St Raphael's.

For some visitors, it was their first time at St Raphael’s and they were delighted to share the vibrant learning environment and welcoming atmosphere with their special little people.

Others were returning after previous visits and enjoyed seeing the growth and changes taking place across the school, including recent capital works and new layouts.

A number of grandparents even reflected on their own time as students, marvelling at how much schools have changed over the years!

More than just a celebration, Grandparents Day reflected what St Raphael’s Catholic School is all about: proud of its faith, welcoming to all, and strengthened by the kindness, connection and gentle support of its community.