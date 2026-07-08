The annual NAIDOC Week Flag Ceremony at Squire Park was hosted on Monday, 6 July, bringing together community members, local leaders, and youth representatives to honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history.

The ceremony began at 10:30am with flags carried into the gathering to instrumental music, led by community representatives including Aunty Esther Cutmore, Cr Paul Smith, and Cowra Youth Council Co-Chair Zippi Austin.

A formal Welcome to Country followed, delivered by Aunty Esther Cutmore, before Council’s official NAIDOC address from Mayor Cr Paul Smith.

Mayor Smith opened by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land and paying respect to Elders past, present and emerging.

“I pay my respects to the Wiradjuri people, the traditional owners of the land where we gather today."

"I pay my respects to your Elders, past, present, and emerging.”

He also reflected on Cowra’s place within Wiradjuri Country and the cultural strength of the region.

“Here in Cowra, we stand on Wiradjuri Country."

"A place of deep cultural strength, resilience, and leadership.”

Mayor Smith noted the significance of the 2026 National NAIDOC theme, “50 Years of Deadly,” describing it as a milestone in recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices and achievements.

“For five decades, NAIDOC Week has celebrated the voices, achievements, and strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

He said the anniversary offered an opportunity to reflect on progress while acknowledging those who have driven change.

“This year’s theme marks an important milestone."

"A moment to reflect on how far we’ve come, and the people and communities who made that journey possible.”

A key focus of the Mayor’s address was the cultural and political legacy of the Cowra region, particularly the Erambie Community, which he described as central to Aboriginal leadership and activism.

"The Cowra region, particularly through the Erambie Community, has been a powerhouse for Aboriginal political activism, cultural leadership, and the arts.”

He acknowledged generations of Wiradjuri people who have contributed to advocacy and cultural preservation.

“Generations of Wiradjuri people from this community have stood strong, advocating for rights, maintaining culture, and shaping conversations not just locally, but across the state and nation.”

Mayor Smith said this legacy continues to shape Cowra today.

“This legacy is part of what we celebrate today.”

He also reflected on the broader origins of NAIDOC Week as a movement rooted in recognition and equality.

“NAIDOC began as a movement for recognition, rights, and equality, driven by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people determined to be seen and heard.”

Throughout his address, Mayor Smith emphasised the importance of ongoing learning, respect, and community connection.

“Today, we acknowledge that legacy and the responsibility we all share to continue walking together in truth, respect, and partnership.”

He encouraged the community to engage beyond the ceremony itself.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to listen, to learn, and to celebrate, not just this week, but throughout the year.”