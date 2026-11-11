What began as a lifelong passion for greyhounds has quickly turned into a remarkable first year of training for Woodstock's Samantha Leach, who has already celebrated 34 winners in less than 12 months.

Since recording her first victory in December 2025, the local trainer has enjoyed an impressive introduction to the racing industry, producing winners across regional NSW and at Sydney's Wentworth Park.

Now, with 34 victories to her name, Leach has set her sights on reaching 40 wins as she looks to finish her first year on a high and carry that momentum into 2027.

For someone who grew up surrounded by greyhounds, the success has been particularly rewarding, although Leach admits she never expected to achieve so much so quickly.

"It's pretty good. I didn't really expect to do that in my first year, but we've had a good run," she said.

While Leach is relatively new to training professionally, her connection to greyhound racing stretches back to childhood.

With her parents and grandfather involved in the sport, greyhounds have been a constant presence throughout her life, laying the foundations for what has become a successful first year in the training ranks.

"Mum and Dad had greyhounds when I was growing up, and then Pop," she said.

"Been around them all my life, really."

Asked whether her family had inspired her to pursue training herself, Leach was unequivocal.

"Oh, definitely," she said.

Her first winner, Sasha Keeping, marked the beginning of a successful run that has since seen several greyhounds contribute to her growing tally.

Among her standout performers have been Mako Merv, Faith Keeping, Sadie Mcgraw, Curtis Keeping and Abe Keeping, each playing a role in establishing Leach as a promising trainer.

Mako Merv has recorded eight wins from 28 starts, alongside nine second-place finishes and seven thirds, earning $19,180 in prizemoney.

Faith Keeping has also been a consistent performer, recording nine victories from 33 starts and collecting $19,055.

Sadie Mcgraw has contributed four wins from 19 starts, including a memorable victory at Wentworth Park, while Curtis Keeping has produced an impressive five wins from just seven starts.

Abe Keeping has also made an impact, recording four victories from eight starts.

Despite having several successful greyhounds in her kennel, Leach said choosing a favourite was almost impossible.

"It's hard to have a favourite," she said.

However, when asked to identify the most memorable moment of her first year, one victory immediately stood out.

"The win at Wentworth Park with Sadie. It was pretty special," Leach said.

That victory came on 15 August, when Sadie Mcgraw won over 520 metres at Wentworth Park, finishing 4.25 lengths ahead of her nearest rival in a time of 30.11 seconds.

For a first year trainer based in a small regional community, recording a victory at one of Australia's best known greyhound racing venues represented a significant milestone.

But Leach's success has not been limited to individual victories.

She has also enjoyed several occasions where two of her greyhounds have won at the same race meeting, demonstrating the strength and consistency of her kennel.

"I've had a couple of doubles, or a few now," she said.

"Like four or five different nights, I've got two winners in the same night."

One of those doubles came at Dubbo on 7 November, when Abe Keeping and Mako Merv both secured victories

Abe Keeping won over 400 metres in 22.99 seconds, finishing 2.75 lengths clear of Little King.

Mako Merv also delivered an impressive performance, winning over 318 metres in 18.21 seconds and defeating Ada Taro by 4.25 lengths.

The results added another two victories to Leach's growing record and highlighted the form of two of her most successful runners.

Earlier, on 24 October, the same pair also delivered a winning double at Dubbo, with Mako Merv claiming a 7.75-length victory over 318 metres and Abe Keeping winning his race by 3.5 lengths.

Curtis Keeping has also been a consistent winner throughout the spring, claiming victories at Temora and Dubbo.

His recent performances included a 4.75-length win over 457 metres at Temora on 1 November, adding to another victory at the same track on 25 October.

While the results have been impressive, Leach said there was no complicated formula behind her success.

Instead, she believes the most important part of training is ensuring the greyhounds are well cared for and comfortable.

"I don't know if there's a secret to it," she said.

"I think it's just keeping the dogs happy, healthy, and cute."

Behind the race day victories, however, is a demanding routine that requires dedication every day of the week.

Leach said caring for and preparing her greyhounds was a constant responsibility, with early mornings and late nights forming part of everyday life.

"It's 24/7," she said.

"We're up from five till 10 o'clock at night. It's a lot of work, and there's no days off."

The commitment extends beyond the kennel, with Leach regularly travelling from Woodstock to racing venues across regional NSW.

With Dubbo and Temora among her nearest tracks, competing requires considerable time on the road, often adding lengthy travel to an already demanding schedule.

Those commitments make the support of her family especially important.

Leach credits her husband Mick and her parents with helping make her success possible, acknowledging that training greyhounds while raising a family would be considerably more difficult without their assistance.

"I would be lost without Mum and Dad, and my husband Mick," she said.

"They do a lot as well."

Her mother plays a particularly important role in caring for the children while Leach attends race meetings and manages the late nights associated with the sport.

Leach said that support allows her to concentrate on her greyhounds and travel to competitions, knowing things are being looked after at home.

Her father also remains closely involved, helping ensure the dogs are properly cared for and prepared for racing.

"I'd be lost without Dad, who's the key to keeping the dogs healthy and fit," she said.

For Leach, the family involvement brings her journey full circle.

Having grown up watching her parents and grandfather work with greyhounds, she is now building her own record in the sport with their continued support.

And while 34 wins in a first year would already be considered a significant achievement, the Woodstock trainer is not ready to settle for that total.

With the end of 2026 approaching, she has established a new milestone to work towards.

"We'll try and make it 40, I suppose," she said.

After a debut year featuring multiple winning doubles, consistent performances across regional tracks and a memorable victory at Wentworth Park, Leach has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what lies ahead.

But regardless of how many more winners she records, her approach remains grounded in the same principles that have guided her first year: hard work, family support and keeping her greyhounds happy and healthy.

For the Woodstock trainer, reaching 40 victories would be another achievement worth celebrating, but her first 34 have already demonstrated what dedication and a lifelong love of the sport can accomplish.