A Cowra solution

Cowra could provide, within one week, a solution to the shortage of canned beetroot which has left supermarket shelves empty and put the classic Australian hamburger at risk.
Shortages began after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated Golden Circle's Hawkes Bay beetroot farms in New Zealand in February 2023. One year on, and Australian beetroot farmers say shortages could have been avoided, if domestic producers were given more notice.
"If the retailers knew how much they'd be short, we would have been able to make up more of the shortfall," Ed Fagan, vegetable grower and producer at Cowra's Mulyan Farms, said.
"It would have been nice if we could have reacted a bit quicker," he said.
Fagan sells his beetroot to Three Threes, one of two companies that are 100% produced and processed in Australia. The other is Edgell, which cans its beetroot in Echuca.
Domestic sovereignty over beets may not be the hottest topic at a barbecue, but Mr Fagan said the Australian market is robust enough to tackle international shortages, with crops grown across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.
"For there to be one event that could wipe out the whole industry is really unlikely in Australia," he said. "[Golden Circle] weren't looking at the agricultural risk when they decided to move all the production across to New Zealand... they put all their eggs in one basket."
Despite unpredictable weather this summer, Mr Fagan said the domestic crop was looking good for 2024.
"Beetroot is a crop that is pretty resilient when it comes to weather ... things are pretty good at the moment," he said.
"We're very good at growing beetroot in Australia."
For beet fans craving a finger-staining burger, Mr Fagan said his latest harvest would be pickled and on the shelves as soon as before the week's end.
"You don't get much fresher than that," he said of the process which sees his beetroot processed on his Cowra property before being shipped to Lidcombe for packaging.
A spokesperson for Heinz, the parent company of Golden Circle, said they were working to resolve supply issues but that was not likely before the end of summer.
"Cyclone Gabrielle impacted many crops including beetroot," she said.
"We are pleased to say that Golden Circle beetroot will be back in store in the next few weeks building to normal supply over the ensuing months."
A spokesperson for Edgell said they were also expecting supplies to increase after processing the 2024 harvest.
"Producers who source their beetroot from New Zealand saw their crops severely impacted by the 2023 New Zealand floods, which led to a shortage across Australia," the company told the Cowra Guardian.
"Our 2024 Edgell Australian-grown crop is looking great, and we anticipate it will be back on shelves in late May."
Processors and farmers put to bed suggestions the shortage was caused by limited-edition fast food menu items.
In a statement, fast food chain Hungry Jacks said customers could still secure a burger with the lot.
"Hungry Jack's is currently serving delicious beetroot in the Aussie Whopper and has plenty for customers to enjoy," they said.
A spokesperson for McDonald's would not confirm if its burgers were safe from the shortage, but said their beetroot was "100% Aussie."
