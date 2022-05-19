Japan's ambassador makes his sixth visit to Cowra for Autumn garden festival

news, local-news,

Japan's Ambassador to Australia Yamagami Shingo has made his sixth visit to Cowra since arriving in Australia only 18 months ago. Ambasador Yamagami was in Cowra recently to attend the Koyo Matsuri Autumn festival at the Japanese Garden. Mr Yamagami's visit was his third in 2022. During his recent visit he encouraged Japanese tourists to visit the town. "I do love coming back to Cowra each and every time," Mr Yamagami said. He joked that the Japanese government should build a second official residence in Cowra. "I am seriously thinking of lobbying the Japanese government to build a second residence right here in Cowra," he said. "Every time I return to Cowra we know the beautiful tranquil Japanese Garden awaits us. We are able to enjoy the garden in all its seasonal glory as if we are back in Japan. "Since ancient times the people of Japan have admired and celebrated the characteristics of each season, particularly autumn and spring. "I am pleased to see Cowra, the spiritual home of Japan Australian relations celebrate Autumn and Spring with Koyo Matsuri and Sakura Matsuri." The Koyo Matsuri was celebrated on May 4 and 5 with hundreds of children from Cowra and NSW schools attending. Visitors to the Autumn Festival enjoyed Japan's rich arts, crafts and ceremonial traditions amidst a beautiful and tranquil garden setting. Mr Yamagami made special mention of Japan's place in the heart's of Cowra's younger generations, which he said was evident during this year's Festival of International Understanding. "Through learning about Japanese people, culture and language Japan is embedded in the hearts of Cowra's younger generations," he said. "Exposing young students to Japanese culture will ensure the mutual understanding and respect as well as friendship between Japan and Australia will ensure the legacy will continue with younger generations. "For that I offer my deepest respect and gratitude for the teachers and community of Cowra." He went on to express a wish to see more Japanese tourists visit Cowra. "As international border restrictions ease I hope many Japanese tourists return and visit this beautiful part of Australia. "I often say to new staff at the embassy, do not talk about diplomacy without first visiting Cowra. "Cowra's history plays an important part in the wonderful relationship Japan and Australia enjoy today. "Together with this history, the efforts and contribution of the Cowra community in honouring this legacy need to be widely shared," Mr Yamagami said. Also attending Koyo Matsuri was the former Western Australia Premier Dr Geoff Gallop AC, who presented the second annual Garden Oration about the expression of Japanese culture in an Australian context. Dr Gallop spoke about Japanese gardens as sites of business and diplomacy in Australia-Japan relations. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/d1bf06c4-3a87-4a0a-bcb7-53490c408f25.jpg/r0_316_4032_2594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg