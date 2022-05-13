news, local-news,

The Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group Inc is hosting a Black Tie Charity event. Funds raised at the event will go towards mental health and suicide awareness within the Cowra community After 12 months of planning and working through the challenges of COVID restrictions, which played a part in postponing this event, its full steam ahead for Saturday, August 13. Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the night. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. The event will be a time to get dressed up and have a fun night together. Tickets are on sale. Together we can make a difference. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event More details available on the Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group Facebook page or by emailing cowraregionsuicideawarenessgroup@outlook.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8daa0eca-8757-465d-a88d-74f2d3bce074.jpg/r0_416_1032_999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Black tie charity event to raise funds for mental health