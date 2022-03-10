news, local-news,

Growers and producers in southern NSW will have the opportunity to hear from a line-up of leading agronomists, researchers and advisors through a series of pre-season updates over the coming weeks. Hosted by FarmLink Research, these free updates will commence in Ardlethan on March 23 and conclude in Yerong Creek on March 28. The events are open to everyone and all attendees can enjoy a free cooked breakfast. The guest speakers include: The speakers will discuss the background, objectives and progress of important local agricultural projects including 'Improving Farming Systems efficiency in Southern NSW', 'Future Proofing the Soils of Southern and Central NSW from Acidification and Soil Organic Carbon Decline' and 'Weedsmart Big 6 - Strategies in Weed Control'. FarmLink Research Trials Agronomists James Holding and Hayden Thompson will also provide project updates. The dates for the events are: Please register for your selected event with FarmLink on 6980 1333 or at farmlink.com.au/farmlink-breakfast-wrap

