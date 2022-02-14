Help plan Cowra's farewell to 2022

news, local-news,

The Cowra Community NYE Beach Party Committee needs your assistance. With the success of our Drive-in Fireworks Display, planning underway for this December. We have big hopes of being able to return to our original concept of having children's activities and entertainment. The plan is for the very popular dunking tank, mud pit, jumping castle and other entertainment activities to be back. Then to finish the night with the Fireworks Display. As part of the Committee's obligations we need to hold an Annual General Meeting (AGM) and we are looking for any interested community minded residents of Cowra that want to be part of this growing event to join our committee. The AGM will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at the Cowra Services Club in the Falcon Room, arrive from 6pm with the meeting to start at 6:15pm. Nomination Forms are available from the current Committee members, email cowranye@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook to @cowranye. Nominations open February 23 and close March 7.

