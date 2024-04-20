Recognised for 50 years service as a JP

Cowra accountant Bill Murphy OAM has been recognised for 50 years of service as a Justice of the Peace.
On April 10 2024 Mr Murphy and his wife Christine were invited to a ceremony at NSW Parliament house by Attorney General Michael Daley to celebrate his 50 years as a Justice of the Peace.
Justices of the Peace appointed in 1972 were invited.
One hundred and fifty attended meeting with the Attorney General and other State politicians.
All were presented with 50 year certificates of service.
The Attorney General of NSW holds ceremonies annually for Justices of the Peace who have attained 50 years of service.
Justices of the Peace (JPs) are volunteers appointed by the Governor of New South Wales.
The primary roles of a JP are to witness a person making a statutory declaration or affidavit, and to certify copies of original documents.
JPs come from all sections of the community and are available across NSW and provide the service free of charge.
