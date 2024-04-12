School show team shows how it's done

After an absence of more than a decade at the Sydney Royal Show Cowra High's show team swept all before them with their flock of White Dorpers.
The school took out a plethora of awards including the inaugural School Stockman's competition.
Under the guidance of Primary Industries teacher Clint Cole, the school's team consisted of Chloe Birch, Callie Bridges, Stephanie Dresser, Aiden Gaffney, Tara Hayes, Portia Mansley, Georgie Mccouat, Eric Simpson, Gemma Sutherland and Beau Wilson.
The students, in Years 9 to 12 at Cowra High, exhibited Dorper and White Dorpers from the school studs which were established in 2022 with the help of Burrawang Stud of Ootha.
Burrawang's new owners and its livestock manager Grace Hadley continue to support Cowra High.
Mr Cole told the Cowra Guardian the students took seven show sheep and two lambs to Sydney with all competing animals coming home with ribbons. The lambs were still on their mothers.
In addition to taking out the School Stockman's competition Cowra High was presented with two Grand Champion awards and one Grand Champion award.
The school was also named Most Successful White Dorper Exhibitor.
long the way to winning this award the school took out five first place ribbons, four second places, three third places, two fourths, one fifth place and a highly commended in the Schools Interbreed Competition.
As winner of the School Stockman's competition the Cowra High team was assessed on the grooming and presentation of its sheep; tidiness and cleanliness of pens and bedding; showmanship; overall presentation; attendance and public relations within the sheep pavilion.
The judges, Mr Cole said, commented the Cowra High sheep "were fine examples of sheep typical of breed standard".
The school's show team now has its sights set on the Bathurst Sow this week before the Dubbo Show in May.
Animal feed for the Cowra High Dorper's sent to Sydney Royal was supplied by Milne Stockfeeds and Mr Mick Neville of Lachlan River Produce.
Section wins
